Unified Animal Health Programme Introduces Greater Learning Flexibility

Southern Institute of Technology’s agricultural campus, Telford, has recently updated one of its core programmes, introducing greater flexibility of learning for students.

Telford is pleased to announce an update to its core animal healthcare programme, with the introduction of the New Zealand Certificate in Animal Healthcare Assisting (Level 4) (Rural Animal Healthcare) in 2025. This qualification replaces the New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Level 5) (Rural Animal Technician) which expires at the end of 2024.

Programme Manager, Iain Winslade, said the programme is well suited for those who were wanting to access work in the rural sector. “For those wanting to start their career, the programme is designed to lead into an entry-level role as a vet technician, working under the direction of a vet nurse or vet.”

“Engaging with study at the Telford Campus provides the student with a high-quality learning experience, especially with large animals, which is a key component for a rural animal technician,” he stated.

Telford also has a long-standing relationship with the Clutha Veterinary Association and farming businesses in the area, who provide students with placement opportunities; this is a big draw card. “Working in a variety of situations with different types of stock allows those without a rural background to develop the skills required in the sector. Telford is also a great place to learn,” Mr Winslade added.

“This is a unified programme and will be offered by a number of providers throughout the country. There is an opportunity for more flexibility of learning to students should their circumstances change. Students could be starting online, or undertaking a part-time course and could finish in a shorter time frame by taking a full-time semester.”

Those enrolling don’t need previous experience to gain the skills and confidence to handle large animals; what is important is being prepared to learn. “We have a genuine interest in the success of the students. We’re laying the foundations for their future success,” Mr Winslade said. The first intake of the new unified programme at Telford is in February 2025.

Zoe Ross completed the New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Level 5) Rural Animal Technician at Telford in 2022, which has led to her first job as a Vet Tech. Working for Clutha Vets as a Rural Animal Technician since graduating from Telford,

the qualification directly opened the door to her role.

“We have 200 hours placement at Clutha Vets, it’s one of the highlights of the course, it’s every third week for pretty much the whole course,” she said, adding that she got to know the staff and clinic practices thoroughly. “They invest time into you as you train.”

Being on placements with one of the largest vet practices in the south gave Miss Ross “all the variety you can get”. Having come from a sheep farm, she found that the certificate programme allowed her to grow a much broader understanding of large animals and the practical experience she needed; she trained with a good selection of dairy stock, sheep, deer, horses, and pigs, as well as some small animal work.

“I’m mainly a dairy Vet Tech”, and some work with horses and small animals. “If you live in a dairy area you’re always going to have work,” she explained. “I’ve learned all the practices around the dairy calendar, it was really good”, but also points to the breadth of the qualification across the agricultural sector, for those graduates who are looking to have more options.

”Even though you come out with a Vet Tech qualification, it can open many other doors, you can rear calves, milk cows, work with deer, sheep or pigs,” she said.

