Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

More Teachers Needed To Keep Te Reo Māori Alive

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 11:01 am
Press Release: PPTA Te Wehengarua

As we celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in Aotearoa New Zealand this week, it’s timely to reflect on the worsening shortage of teachers of te reo Māori in our secondary schools and wharekura, says Te Aomihia Taua-Glassie, PPTA Te Wehengarua Māori vice president.

“This year’s theme is ‘Ake ake ake – a forever language’. If we are truly committed to te reo Māori as a forever language, ensuring it thrives for generations to come, we must invest in teachers of te reo Māori.

“Increasing numbers of institutions and organisations in Aotearoa New Zealand value te reo Māori and tikanga Māori and they are employing a lot of our highly skilled and experienced kaiako. Why wouldn’t kaiako move into these roles which often pay better salaries with more manageable workloads?

“The demand for te reo Māori speakers is creating significant gaps in our kura. Our teacher supply surveys find that te reo Māori teacher vacancies are consistently among the highest of all subject area vacancies.

“The shortage of te reo Māori teachers is a crisis that demands immediate attention. We are calling on the government to develop a teaching workforce strategy that ensures sufficient numbers of kaiako fluent in te reo Māori are in trained, recruited and retained in our kura.

"As part of the Government’s responsibility to toitū te Tiriti o Waitangi, it needs to actively nurture te reo Māori. Addressing the shortage of teachers of te reo Māori teachers is essential to fulfilling this obligation and supporting the revitalisation of this official language of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Māori Language Week 2024 runs from 14 – 21 September. This year's theme, Ake Ake Ake – a forever language, represents the resilience, adaptability and endurance of te reo Māori, and reflects the commitment to embracing and learning the language long into the future.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from PPTA Te Wehengarua on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 