Shortage Of Male Teachers In Early Education

The early years are when children learn about gender roles but most boys and girls do not have male teachers until much later in their schooling.

In the early education sector, 97 per cent of teaching staff are women.

Christchurch-based Karl Wilton Vidad is making the move from a career in IT to becoming an early childhood teacher.

He is the recipient of a 2024 Men in ECE Teaching Invitation Award from the Office of Early Childhood Education. More information on the Award and past winners can be found at: https://oece.nz/public/information/teacher/men-invitation-award/

Karl said, “Before redundancy, I was already contemplating trying something else career-wise, even though I was enjoying many benefits from my being a software consultant. As proverbial as it sounds, I felt I needed some sense of purpose.

“How rare is it to find yourself at a crossroads and have the privilege to choose on your own adventure.”

Chief advisor to the Office of ECE, Dr Sarah Alexander said that girls often aspire to be early childhood teachers but not boys.

“Boys do not see from a young age that this career choice is open to them, even when they would make great early childhood teachers.

“It’s often not until working in other careers that men consider early childhood teaching”, Dr Alexander said.

Karl said, “I feel like I’m at my best self when I am with children. I find joy in their happiness, especially when I’ve played a part in creating it. There’s also something truly magical about witnessing a child’s mind at work and helping them discover their potential.”

He is studying for a Graduate Diploma in Early Childhood Education Teaching through the University of Auckland.

“Out of 8 students in my study cohort, only two of us are male. I’m able to offer a male perspective to the course and to the role of an ECE teacher,” Karl said.

After graduating, Karl is looking forward to working full-time as an early childhood teacher and gaining a full practising certificate.

To any man considering making a career change to early childhood teaching Karl would say: “Go for it! It's a demanding job, but it's also internally fulfilling. If you love working with children and find meaning in supporting them, it is a great choice.”

