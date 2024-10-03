UC Proudly Showcase The Endless Opportunities Of Ōtautahi

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) were proud to host 24 international education agents on its Ōtautahi Christchurch campus last week.

Choosing to undertake tertiary studies abroad is a major life decision, and international agents play a key role in that journey, with one in two international students currently studying in our universities coming to Aotearoa New Zealand through their support.

The expertise, guidance, and partnership these agents offer are invaluable to students, universities, and the success of New Zealand’s international education aspirations.

“Agents help universities by ensuring applicants are well informed and prepared, but they also help students work through the right choices for their goals,” explains Assistant Vice-Chancellor Engagement Brett Berquist.

“They understand the importance of building trust with students.”

UC prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive community and its international students, representing more than 100 different nations globally, are an integral part of its vibrant campus.

By sponsoring a week-long visit to the city, the University enabled visiting agents to explore both the campus and the city where, by way of its iconic tram and skyline gondola, they took in the sights of what was this year named one of the top 100 best student cities in the world (QS 2025).

Berquist believes programmes like this are an invaluable opportunity for agents to have first-hand experience of life in New Zealand, and on campus at UC.

“We’re excited about the energy this will inspire in future interactions with students considering study in New Zealand."

Over the course of the week, agents engaged with all seven of the University’s faculties, the UC International College and the Christchurch College of English Language. A tour of new creative technologies on the University’s Dovedale Campus was particularly popular.

The Dovedale facilities were designed and delivered in partnership between UC’s Faculty of Arts and Kōawa initiative for the Bachelor of Digital Screen (Hons), a four-year professional degree that has become one of the University’s most popular courses in recent history.

Through its work with the local and global creative technology sector (film and sound production, animation, game development, virtual production and more) Kōawa is promising exciting cross-disciplinary opportunities University-wide, while supporting the growth of the creative industries in Christchurch, New Zealand and beyond.

“It’s important to remember the enduring value New Zealand offers international students,” explains Ryan Thomas, UC Director of Recruitment.

“New Zealand is not just a place to study, it’s a place to grow, explore and create lasting memories. The value Christchurch offers as a location for higher education is clear from the year-on-year growth in our enrolment numbers.

“It also speaks to UC’s reputation as a place of opportunity with a great student culture, a supportive environment and a long-standing record of providing high-quality, research-led education that empowers our students to succeed.”

