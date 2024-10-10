Proposal To Change SIT Operations In Canterbury

Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) has commenced a formal consultation process regarding proposed changes to its operations in the Canterbury region. This proposal is part of SIT’s ongoing commitment to align with the Government’s vision for a regionally focused tertiary education model.

SIT is committed to supporting all affected staff and students throughout this process. The consultation period will run until 5pm on 7 November 2024, during which time feedback from staff and stakeholders will be carefully considered before any final decisions are made.

We are committed to handling this process with the utmost respect for the privacy and well-being of our team. Because of this, we cannot provide further details while the consultation is underway.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

