USP Receives Early Childhood Programme Re-accreditation

Friday, 18 October 2024, 12:46 pm
Press Release: University Of The South Pacific

The University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Certificate III in Early Childhood Care and Education programme has received re-accreditation from the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA) for the next five years.

Offered through the Pacific Technical and Further Education (Pacific TAFE), the programme provides students with the skills and knowledge required to effectively work with infants and toddlers.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor & Vice-President (Education), Professor Jito Vanualailai said the accreditation highlighted the relevance and credibility of the course.

“It also underscores our commitment to providing quality and exceptional education and training in early childhood care and I commend everyone involved in the accreditation process,” he said.

“Our students will greatly benefit from this accreditation as they undertake an internationally recognised programme.”

PTAFE Director, Susan Sela added that the centre had invested in the programme being placed on the ACECQA list of accredited qualifications.

“Our team has done a lot of work in the area of early childhood education and care, and this is the outcome of that hard work,” she said.

“Students enrolled in the programme learn to plan their approach through observing children’s play and learning. They will also explore legislative and policy frameworks, and workplace health and safety.”

“Our certificate programme also emphasises issues affecting our Pacific communities so that graduates can think critically and become proactive members of the workforce.”

