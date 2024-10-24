KidsCan Thrilled To Receive Funding To Feed Up To 10,000 More Preschoolers In Hardship

KidsCan is thrilled to be able to feed up to 10,000 more preschoolers in poverty, after being awarded Government funding of $4 million a year to deliver its new Early Childhood Education (ECE) Food Programme.

The charity already provides food to over 6,000 preschoolers in 200 early childhood centres nationwide every day, which research has found is making a ‘valuable difference’ to their wellbeing. KidsCan will continue to fund those centres through its donations.

“We’re so thrilled to provide our food support to thousands more 2 to 5-year-olds, because we know the huge difference it makes," KidsCan’s CEO Julie Chapman says. "Teachers at the centres we support say children are happier, healthier, and more engaged in learning and playing.

“Research shows the preschool years are a crucial period of brain development that set a child up for life. The right food plays a big part, and we’re happy that this funding will mean more children in poverty get the nutrition they desperately need.”

KidsCan has been feeding preschoolers since 2019. Each week, its supplier delivers fresh, nutritious, easy-to-prepare ingredients to centres nationwide. Staff choose from a range of recipes which are designed in collaboration with the Heart Foundation, including macaroni cheese with hidden vegetables, shepherd's pie, spaghetti bolognese and chop suey. Alongside hot meals and sandwiches, children receive fresh fruit and yoghurt.

Using the new ECE Equity Index, the Ministry of Education has identified early childhood centres who are eligible for support. KidsCan will contact them shortly, and those who accept the programme offer will begin receiving support from February 2025.

Unfortunately, not every centre currently on KidsCan’s waitlist will qualify for support under the government’s criteria. It’s expected that dozens of centres who have applied for the charity’s help will still be waiting.

“This is fantastic news for the early childhood centres who meet the criteria for this programme. The fact that we will still have a waiting list highlights just how tough times are – we are facing record demand as more and more families just can’t make ends meet,” Chapman says.

“The continued generosity of our amazing donors and business partners is crucial - we’re committed to ensuring that every child receives the support they deserve.”

KidsCan’s current partner early childhood centres also receive jackets, shoes, gumboots and health products. The new group of centres will not be offered this support as the government funding is for food only – but KidsCan hopes to be able to provide it in future through funding from its donors.

A University of Waikato report found KidsCan’s programme was contributing to reduced absences and fewer small health issues. Children were happier, more settled, and more engaged in learning. The programme improved the quality of their participation in ECE, which is particularly important for children from low-income families who may not have enough food, warmth or access to learning experiences at home.

