Kids Meals Cost $3.00 A Day. David Seymour’s Costs Are?

David, the self-proclaimed crusader on his white charger, doesn’t appear to be doing much saving with regards to himself or his close colleagues.

What do you say? That cannot be! David would not do that… or would he!

Let us have a look at just a few of the allowances available to David, on top of his $334000.00 annual salary and you decide.

A Night allowance David can claim up to $10100 a year!

A Wellington allowance David can claim up to $17000 a year.

The Basic expenses allowance David gets $13000 a year (Deputy Prime Minister)

FACTS

Last year David claimed costs/expenses totalling $76423.00.

Then this year, we have his Ministry of Regulation spending more than $400,000 on contractors in their first 6 months, an annual ratee of $800,000.

Then there is the projected salary alone costs of his Ministry of Regulation, 90 people paid on average $150,000.00 is $13,500,000

If David manages to keep his own claims this year, to no more than his claim last year ($76423.00), then David and his new play toy, the Ministry of Regulation are costing NZ nearly $14,500,000 a year.

And do not forget his annual salary of another $334,000.00!

All this would have gone a long way to leaving the average kids meal costs at just over $5.00 a meal, instead of the paltry $3.00 give reluctantly by David… the difference between a decent healthy lunch, and the absolute minimum.

Cannot help wondering if the kids in Epsom, David’s Electorate, would be dished up $3.00 meals by him?

