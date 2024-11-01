Counties Energy Launches New Solar Cars Grand Prix Education Programme For Local Schools

Photo/Supplied

Counties Energy is excited to announce the launch of its latest school education initiative, the Solar Cars Grand Prix, designed to engage Franklin-based students in hands-on STEM-based learning while raising awareness about electricity, renewable energy and electrical safety. This innovative programme offers local schools the opportunity to teach key concepts such as energy transformation, movement and forces, all through the creation of solar-powered cars.

Aimed at reaching 4,800 students across 120 classrooms this year, the programme is targeted at Year 4 to Year 10 students in primary, intermediate and high schools. Students build wooden cars from scratch and attach solar units to the roof, learning how solar energy is converted into kinetic energy.

Counties Energy Chief Executive Judy Nicholl, said, "We’re proud to continue our commitment to STEM education and electrical safety with the launch of this exciting new kit. By offering students practical, engaging learning experiences, we aim to inspire the next generation of engineers and energy innovators, all while promoting the importance of safety around electricity."

The Solar Cars Grand Prix kit includes everything students need to construct their cars, from solar panels and wheels to race flags and finish-line tape. The programme is fully supported by project partners School Kit, ensuring that teachers have the resources they need to successfully implement the lessons in their classrooms.

As part of the programme, students also receive vital electrical safety messaging, reinforcing Counties Energy’s mission to educate communities about the dangers of electricity both inside and outside the home.

“We’ve been partnering with School Kit since 2017 to deliver engaging and educational kits to local schools, and we’re thrilled to now extend this to secondary school students for the first time,” added Judy Nicholl.

Solar Cars Grand Prix is the latest addition to Counties Energy’s suite of educational offerings. Since 2017, Counties Energy has provided over 60 local schools, 500 classrooms and 16,000 students with educational kits. The Power Kit, aimed at Years 0 to 4 is a mat-based kit with activities and games, while Power it Up, from Years 4 to 8, is a paper circuitry kit designed around local icons such as the Nikau Caves, Pokeno ice-cream and more.

Counties Energy is also proud to support school engineering challenge EPro8 and Robogals workshops locally as part of their ongoing commitment to fostering STEM education in the region.

About Counties Energy

Counties Energy is an electricity distribution network provider that runs from coast to coast across the southern Auckland and northern Waikato regions. The company is 100 percent owned by the Counties Energy Trust who holds the shares on behalf of electricity consumers. The region is one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand, with the company upscaling the business to meet demand, invest in core business and new technology, from EV charging to smart grid infrastructure.

