PPCB Signs A Variation To Their Collective Contract

Monday, 4 November 2024, 8:02 pm
Press Release: Primary Principals Collective Bargaining Union

1 November 2024

Today Primary Principals’ Collective Bargaining Union (PPCB), signed a variation to their Collective Contract. This brave new primary principal union, whose mantra has always been “by Principals for Principals” was formed three years ago for the sole purpose of focusing on primary principals' claims. In that time PPCB has grown as an alternative union to NZEI and has been thrilled at its strong membership, which is growing each day.

Mark Ellis, Head of Union said, “PPCB wanted acknowledgement for the extra work undertaken by their members in supporting the new government's priorities of Maths and Literacy. The introduction of these two curriculum areas is a significant workload for our members and this variation acknowledges this. We also achieved recognition for the extra work principals in bicultural settings undertake and celebrate this variation. PPCB works hard in negotiations to be collaborative, maintain our integrity, and fight for our member principals for the good of our tamariki and our communities. In three short years, PPCB has shown a growing membership and that they can “punch above their weight” in the Education Sector.

We are pleased to support our principals to lead their school communities to ensure the best outcomes for tamariki.”

PPCB will continue to ensure members have a voice in all areas that concern primary principals by advocating strongly now and into the future as we go into the next round of negotiations in March 2025.

