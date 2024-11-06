Students Rally Against Funding Cuts To Massey University Students’ Association

Massey Students' Against Cuts / Supplied

Massey University students are uniting in protest against the university’s decision to cut funding in 2025 for Te Tira Ahu Pae, the official Massey University Students’ Association, citing concerns over the impact on student wellbeing, campus services, and the association’s independence. A petition urging the university to reconsider the funding cut has rapidly gained support, reflecting widespread concern among students and community members alike.

Te Tira Ahu Pae plays a central role in student life at Massey, providing critical advocacy, representation, and services tailored to the university's diverse student body. Operated by students with staff support, the association manages key services, including events, student clubs, and student-run media like Radio Control and Massive Magazine. “The association gives voice to our diverse student body and fosters an inclusive environment,” says Micah Geiringer from the student group, emphasising that independence is crucial to delivering unbiased, conflict-free support for students.

The university’s proposed funding cut would transfer the management of these services to university administration, potentially undermining Te Tira Ahu Pae’s autonomy. Supporters of the petition argue this move could affect the quality of advocacy and support the association currently provides, as these functions would become more closely aligned with university oversight. Many believe that an independent association is essential for fostering a safe space where students can freely express their concerns.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The petition highlights three main issues: the need for continued funding, the importance of maintaining Te Tira Ahu Pae’s independence, and the impact on critical campus services. “Funding supports the provision of student representation, core staff, advocacy, events, clubs, and societies,” reads one section of the petition, underscoring the significance of these services in enriching the university experience.

Instead of defunding Te Tira Ahu Pae, students are calling on Massey University to collaborate with the association to resolve any operational issues through a transparent, cooperative approach. They believe this approach would support the student body more effectively without compromising the association’s independence, which has made it a trusted representative for students across all campuses.

To sign the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/petition-against-defunding-te-tira-ahu-pae-the-massey-university-students-association

© Scoop Media

