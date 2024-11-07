More Options For Whānau: Barnardos Welcomes Changes To Home Based Early Learning Legislation

Barnardos welcomes the recent announcement from the Government to remove the pressure on requirements of trained educators needed for providers to operate Home Based education whilst promoting a qualified workforce.

In the new year, 100 percent of educators will need to be either fully qualified, or training towards a qualification within six months of their employment.

“As a trusted provider of Home Based services in New Zealand since 1978, Barnardos Aotearoa is thrilled to know families will continue to have an Early Learning choice of Home Based education and care as well as Centre Based.”

“The changes to the regulations means that, for a provider like Barnardos Aotearoa, we can continue to grow our Home Based network and provide an alternative option to whānau who prefer a small, personal environment for their tamariki.”

Barnardos Aotearoa advocates for both choice and quality Early Childhood Education and is welcoming of these improvements to legislation.

“This is about investing in tamariki, and therefore the future our Aotearoa. The first 2,000 days of as child’s life is crucial in their brain development and life trajectory.”

“This change will ensure tamariki receive quality Early Learning from trained educators, ensure choice for families in their local community, as well as support providers to stand strong within the Early Childhood sector.”

