Injury Gives Promising Rugby Player Time To Focus On EIT Studies

A long-term wrist injury has given a promising professional rugby player time to focus on his EIT studies and his dream of getting his nursing qualifications.

Kusitino (Tino) Savea, no relation to All Black Ardie, has been marked as a promising rugby player since schooldays at Lindisfarne College and has been included in both the Magpies and Hurricanes under age development squads.

Tino Savea is a promising rugby player who is in his third and last year of the Bachelor of Nursing at EIT. (Photo/Supplied)



Tino, 21, is originally from the small islands of Wallis and Futuna Islands, a French territory in the South Pacific between Fiji and Samoa. Growing up there he spoke Futunian and French and spoke no English when he arrived in New Zealand as a 14-year-old.

He was offered a rugby scholarship by Lindisfarne and spent four years at school there. A robust loose-forward, Tino says it was tough when he first arrived.

“My dad dropped me off and helped me to settle in but after that I was by myself. I would go home every summer, but then COVID-19 happened and I could not go home for three years.”

Tino says that he was going to go and play rugby in France or New Caledonia, but was persuaded to stay by an offer by the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Academy.

“It got to a point where I just had to make up my mind and I asked if there was chance I could do a bit of study, because that was always an option for me. They then offered me an opportunity to come to EIT with some scholarships.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I was offered opportunities to play rugby in the South Island or overseas, but the reason I stayed was that I could carry on studying and playing footy.”

Tino says that last year he was close to signing big contracts with the Magpies and Hurricanes, when he got injured. He had two operations on his wrist – an injury that put him out of rugby for a year. He made a comeback this year, playing a few matches for his club, Taradale, but injured his wrist again and recently had another surgery.

He still believes he has a big future in rugby, but his priorities have shifted slightly.

“The plan for me after school was rugby. Rugby was the number one goal with study as a backup plan, but getting injured put a break on that.”

“This has meant that study has now become the number one goal. Obviously because I can't do rugby at the moment, I'm just trying to finish my degree.”

Tino is currently in his third and last year of the Bachelor of Nursing at EIT. He says that he chose nursing because he enjoys the medical side of things and also because he believes it is a skill that he could use back home.

“I would like to go back to the islands and obviously nursing is international - it's a degree that can take you anywhere and it's looking good.”

“I have been on a few placements at the Hospital and have really enjoyed it. Learning about the body is amazing.”

He says that having rugby and nursing, gives him options for the future. At present he is also working part time as a lifeguard and working as a labourer on building sites.

While getting injured was not part of his plan, Tino says it has allowed him to have a backup plan to rugby.

“When one door shuts, another one opens. It was hard to say in the start, but now I get it. Life is not all about sports and rugby. It's good to like always have a backup plan.”

Jason Long, the Community Partnership Manager, Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union, says: “Thanks to the partnership between EIT and HBRU Tino has stayed in Hawke’s Bay to chase his rugby dreams with the ability to study his nursing degree ready for life after rugby.”

“Tino has been a great asset to the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Academy and he was awarded the Graeme Lowe Award for Academy Player of the Year in 2023, while continuing this great form through the 2024 club season. Tino is motivated both on and off the field and we look forward to seeing a continuation of his progress.”

Sharon Stuart, EIT Nursing Lecturer and programme coordinator, says: “I have worked with Tino throughout Year 2 of his nursing degree.”

“Tino has worked hard to complete his practicum hours following his operations. His determination and motivation are admirable. I have always got positive feedback from the staff and patients Tino has working with. His enjoyment of life is contagious.”

© Scoop Media

