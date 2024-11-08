STEMFest Taranaki Primary Schools Science And Engineering Fair 2024

Aniella Laird winning project (Photo/Supplied)

Energy Resources Aotearoa would like to congratulate the over 240 students from primary schools across the Taranaki region who gathered in New Plymouth on November 6-7 for the annual Taranaki STEMFest Primary Schools Science and Engineering Fair.

This year’s STEMFest saw an exciting array of projects covering a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines, from environmental sustainability and robotics to health science and engineering design. The fair provided a unique opportunity for students to showcase their skills, share their findings, and learn from one another in a fun and engaging environment.

Energy Resources Aotearoa, Chief Executive, John Carnegie said "We would like to extend our congratulations to all students who demonstrated a passion for exploration and a commitment to understanding the world around them, which is truly inspiring."

"I would also like to acknowledge our sponsors and the dedication and drive of our Director Workforce Development Sheree Long, whose passion for inspiring our next generation of energy experts will help deliver the energy experts New Zealand needs for the future."

The highlight of the fair was the announcement of the ultimate prize winner: Aniella Laird from Fitzroy Primary School. Aniella’s project impressed the judges with its innovation, depth of research, and practical application. Her achievement earned her the coveted STEMFest Trophy, marking her as one of Taranaki’s brightest young minds in the fields of science and engineering.

Other notable winners included:

Best Engineering project: Colin Faragasso and Cade Dickey, Oakura Primary School

Most creative/artistic: Charlie Wallcoft and Amelia McLeod, Fitzroy Primary

Best Technical design: Archie Bracegirdle, Laken Osborne, Asher Simmers and Kiran Lal, Welbourn Primary School

The fair was not only a celebration of young talent but also a testament to the importance of fostering curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in our future scientists and engineers. Special thanks go out to the teachers, parents, and volunteers who supported the students throughout the planning and development of their projects.

About Taranaki STEMFest: Taranaki STEMFest is an annual event dedicated to promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in the region. It provides a platform for students to showcase their talents, engage with professionals in the field, and gain hands-on experience in STEM-related activities.

