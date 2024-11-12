Understanding Roman Society Through Māori Values

Image: UC 2024 Teaching Medal winner Associate Professor Alison Griffith uses local perspectives and bicultural concepts to transform information from an ancient society / Supplied

UC 2024 Teaching Medallist Associate Professor Alison Griffith has enjoyed an extensive career in Classics education. Currently an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Arts at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha University of Canterbury (UC), she has held various leadership roles at UC over the years.

Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the United States, Associate Professor Griffith says framing her concepts through local, Aotearoa perspectives is integral to learning.

“Understanding Romans through a Māori lens makes it much easier to grasp Roman politics. Concepts like mana and tangata whenua bring new depth to historical analysis,” she says.

“Bicultural competency in education is absolutely and fundamentally important. We need to send students out into the world prepared to engage with diverse perspectives, especially in government roles.”

The UC Teaching Medal award criteria emphasise a nominee’s long-term excellence in teaching, substantial contributions to colleagues and community development, leadership in teaching across multiple disciplines or regions, culturally responsive practises aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and significant support for UC’s strategic goals in accessible, flexible education.

Associate Professor Griffith’s current work explores religion, family and power dynamics in ancient Rome, as well as work looking specifically at myths and legends where violence against women is part of the story.

As a fourth-generation teacher, Associate Professor Griffith sees the impact of committing to her work and students.

“To be a good teacher, you must be all in. Love teaching, love research, and always strive to improve – because when you do, you’ll see the positive effects on your students,” she says.

“Students bring their own unique perspectives, often opening doors I hadn’t considered. It’s proof that we’ve done our job when they start thinking for themselves and introducing new ideas.”

