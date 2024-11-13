Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

“Uncle Scrooge” Allowed To Save Millions At The Cost Of Our Kids Puku’s!

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 11:22 am
Press Release: TTPA

Pat Newman, spokesperson for Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association has just received the agreement with the figures finally clarified, for the School Lunch Scheme in 2026.

Even he was shocked by the callous nature and effect of the changes.

Based upon a roll of 300, of which half are Yr 0 to 3 and half are Yr 4 to 6, this is the difference.

2023

Yr 0 to 3. 150 x $5.56/day = $834.00

Yr 4 to 6. 150 x $6.52/day = $978.00

Total / day $1812.00

2026

300 @ $4.00/day = $1200.00 difference is

$1812.00 - $1200.00 = $612.00/day and over 190 school days $116280.00

EVERYTHING from food, wages, electricity, equipment etc. must come out of this!!!!

“Mr Seymour can pontificate how wonderful the menus will be provided by his multinational saviours. However, the old saying that “The proof of the pudding is in the eating” rings true.

The portions at this price will be that small, that the scheme will fold through attrition as I suspect, is Uncle Scrooge’s intention,” he said.

Pat Newman challenges Seymour and the rest of this government, to eat the $4.00 lunches as provided, for a month saying,

“If they sincerely believe the funding is adequate, let them fill their Puku’s on the same amount they expect our children to be feed on…

.and no snacking at Bellamy’s or the other restaurants around Parliament! No eat outs, No Ubers… Just $4.00 lunches for themselves and their guests!!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from TTPA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 