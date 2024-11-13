“Uncle Scrooge” Allowed To Save Millions At The Cost Of Our Kids Puku’s!

Pat Newman, spokesperson for Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association has just received the agreement with the figures finally clarified, for the School Lunch Scheme in 2026.

Even he was shocked by the callous nature and effect of the changes.

Based upon a roll of 300, of which half are Yr 0 to 3 and half are Yr 4 to 6, this is the difference.

2023

Yr 0 to 3. 150 x $5.56/day = $834.00

Yr 4 to 6. 150 x $6.52/day = $978.00

Total / day $1812.00

2026

300 @ $4.00/day = $1200.00 difference is

$1812.00 - $1200.00 = $612.00/day and over 190 school days $116280.00

EVERYTHING from food, wages, electricity, equipment etc. must come out of this!!!!

“Mr Seymour can pontificate how wonderful the menus will be provided by his multinational saviours. However, the old saying that “The proof of the pudding is in the eating” rings true.

The portions at this price will be that small, that the scheme will fold through attrition as I suspect, is Uncle Scrooge’s intention,” he said.

Pat Newman challenges Seymour and the rest of this government, to eat the $4.00 lunches as provided, for a month saying,

“If they sincerely believe the funding is adequate, let them fill their Puku’s on the same amount they expect our children to be feed on…

.and no snacking at Bellamy’s or the other restaurants around Parliament! No eat outs, No Ubers… Just $4.00 lunches for themselves and their guests!!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

