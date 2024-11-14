ECE Clarifications Welcome, But There’s More Work To Do In The Regulation Review

The Early Childhood Council says the Ministry for Regulation’s Early Childhood Education clarifications announcement is a positive signal.

‘Misconceptions in ECE can perpetuate when Ministry of Education officials make their own interpretations of the regulations, when in fact the system allows ECE centres a good level of flexibility in how they could comply. It’s great to see these inconsistencies being dealt with,” said ECC CEO Simon Laube.

“Flexibility is crucial – the regulations need to work fairly for a large 125 child centre in Papakura and one with 27 children in Ranfurly, and everything in between.”

ECC supports its members to distinguish myths from actual regulation, but there’s still confusion and inconsistency that just shouldn’t be happening. Because some centres believed these myths, uncertainties have unfortunately gained traction.

“We need to see behaviour change in how the MoE administers their regulations, to start building trust with providers again,” said Simon Laube.

“Expectations in the sector are high that relief from the regulation compliance burden is on its way. We trust the Ministry for Regulation will use good judgement, and recognise exaggerated risks being touted by some pressure groups, whose solution seems to be ‘more and more regulation’.”

“A simplified, fit for purpose regulatory framework will improve ECE access for all children and help remove hidden costs that’ve crept into the system over many years. That will mean centres can focus on delivering quality ECE to meet diverse needs, with choice, and at more affordable costs for parents,” said Simon Laube.

