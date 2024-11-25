The New Zealand Centre For Global Studies To Continue Work Of The Centres Of Asia-Pacific Excellence

The New Zealand Centre for Global Studies (the Centre) has been announced as the new home to continue the vital work in global citizenship education previously delivered by The Centres of Asia-Pacific Excellence (CAPEs).

The Centre will establish a hub of excellence in global citizenship, prioritising New Zealand and our Pacific region.

In 2017, the New Zealand Government established the CAPEs to enhance New Zealand's engagement with North Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

The CAPEs were supported by a consortium of four New Zealand universities: the University of Auckland, Victoria University of Wellington, the University of Otago, and the University of Waikato. Together, the CAPEs harnessed evidence-based research, stakeholder experience, academic expertise, and industry acumen to deliver practical education, knowledge, resources, and support to New Zealanders. The Tertiary Education Commission funded the CAPEs until October 2024.

Libby Giles, former Director of Education at the CAPEs and Director at the Centre, says of the transition: “As one door closes, another opens for the impactful initiatives we began. CAPEs leave behind a legacy of enriched business, education, thought leadership, and community connectivity in the Asia-Pacific. As the education initiatives find a new home at the Centre, we ensure a sustainable, ongoing legacy that builds on the original investment in the CAPEs.”

She said that in June this year, the CAPEs partnered in a world-first regional approach to launch and develop a roadmap for implementing UNESCO’s Recommendation on Education for Peace, Human Rights and Sustainable Development in the Asia-Pacific.

“Partnerships with leading organisations around the world, including UNESCO, the Global Education Network of Europe, and the Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding, are vital in the development and delivery of global citizenship education that equips students with the knowledge, critical thinking skills, and values necessary to thrive in a complex world full of change. Global Citizenship education is about developing people who can use multiple perspectives to navigate challenges, solve problems, and prosper in a peaceful, equitable, and sustainable world.

“Through education, the University of Waikato led the CAPEs to deepen New Zealanders’ understanding of Asia-Pacific cultures and languages, and we extend our gratitude to the University of Waikato for its foresight and leadership and for being a home for the CAPEs for seven years,” says Giles.

Founded in 2013 by Dr Kennedy Graham, the New Zealand Centre for Global Studies supports thought leadership, research, policy and practice on global affairs across four programmes: Global Citizenship and Education, Sustainability and Climate Change, Global Law and Governance, and Disarmament and Security. The integration of the CAPEs work allows the Centre to grow and extend its scope, connecting and strengthening its existing programmes.

Educators, learners, and policymakers who have worked with the CAPEs education team will be able to continue to access support and resources and participate in forums and professional learning.

‘Step up to the World: Tū māia ki te Ao’ is our call to action for global citizenship education. In addition to the forums that attract participation from all sectors and levels of learning, the Centre will work with partners to develop engaging, contextualised resources that are supported and evaluated, as well as to support action that connects voluntary service with real impact in communities.

The Centre will also expand its capacity to build partnerships across public, private, and philanthropic sectors, a shift from the CAPEs’ reliance on government funding. This opens the door for collaborations and innovations with partners aligned with the Centre’s vision and expertise.

“We are excited to continue to develop and grow our programmes within a broader ecosystem, and we invite partners, sponsors and friends to step up to the world with us,” added Giles.

