New Hearings Report Backs ‘Child-Centred’ Vision For ECE

On their day of action, early childhood and kindergarten kaiako and kaimahi are heartened to see widespread support for the conditions that create quality early childhood education as voiced in opposition parties’ public hearings report.

The hearings report backs a child-centred vision of early education that ensures culturally responsive learning for tamariki Māori and Pasifika, prioritises the health and safety of all tamariki, and provides enough additional learning support.

Public hearings were undertaken by opposition parties Labour, The Greens, and Te Pāti Māori in response to the Government’s ECE Regulatory Review and the short and rushed time given for kaiako, whānau, and community to submit on it.

Early childhood kaiako Zane McCarthy says the hearings report presents the actual solutions kaiako and whānau are crying out for.

“It speaks to what we have been calling for: good teacher-to-child ratios, pay parity for all kaiako, and qualified teachers.

“Given the Government’s direction so far and its failure to listen to teachers, the professionals who understand children’s educational needs best, we are anticipating more severe and widespread change coming at us soon that will only benefit business, but not the tamariki we teach.

“We stand together for decisions to be child-centred, rather than those focused on making profit from early childhood education.”

The Early Childhood Education Day of Action for 2024 is on Thursday 28 November.

Notes

The Ministry for Regulation undertook a regulatory review of the early childhood sector this year. The review report and recommendations are due to come out in November/December 2024.

The submissions to the Ministry for Regulation on the Early Childhood Education Regulatory Review can be found here.

From tamariki to profit: Is this where early childhood education is heading?

