NZ’s GeoHealth Lab: 20 Years Of Impactful Research

GeoHealth Lab Founding Director Professor Jamie Pearce, current Director Associate Professor Malcolm Campbell, and former Director Professor Simon Kingham. (Photo/Supplied)

Celebrating 20 years since its founding, the University of Canterbury’s (UC) GeoHealth Laboratory remains a unique resource in the Southern Hemisphere.

Since 2004, Te Taiwhenua o te Hauora | GeoHealth Laboratory at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury has combined geospatial science and public health research to address societal health challenges across Waitaha Canterbury and Aotearoa New Zealand. The GeoHealth Laboratory’s research has informed nationwide campaigns and local government initiatives, from improving urban design to mitigate health risks to addressing climate-related vulnerabilities in coastal and rural areas.

“Over the past 20 years, our work has highlighted the critical role that environments play in shaping health outcomes,” says Professor Simon Kingham, former Director of the GeoHealth Lab, now Deputy Director.“It’s incredibly rewarding to see that research inform policies that benefit communities across New Zealand.”

Early research laid a strong foundation in understanding health inequalities across the country. For example, Investigating the Spatial Distribution of Campylobacteriosis in New Zealand (2007) by Dr Esther Rind (now a head of research at the University of Tuebingen | EKU Tübingen, Germany) revealed how geographic factors contribute to disease spread, setting the tone for a wide range of studies that continue to explore the environmental dimensions of health.

Current GeoHealth Laboratory Director Associate Professor Malcolm Campbell says the research continues to tackle evolving health challenges, including the impacts of climate change on public health, particularly for vulnerable communities. The laboratory's commitment to advancing health geography has established it as a cornerstone of evidence-based health policy in New Zealand and internationally.

“Our core mission at the GeoHealth Laboratory is to harness the power of spatial data science to unravel complex health challenges and find practical, evidence-based solutions to create healthier places and communities,”says Associate Professor Campbell.

“By addressing issues like health inequities and the impacts of climate change, we’re not only advancing knowledge but also helping to build more resilient, equitable communities.”

The GeoHealth Laboratory has supported UC students through offering scholarships, internships, masters, and PhD programmes, offering hands-on experience and research opportunities.

The impact extends beyond academia, shaping national health strategies, influencing urban planning, and bringing attention to the important challenges facing diverse and vulnerable populations.

To mark this milestone, last night’s Tauhere UC Connect event, Mapping the Path to Better Health: Unleashing the Power of GeoHealth, celebrated these achievements from over the years.

As UC’s GeoHealth Laboratory marks two decades of impactful research and remains a vital contributor to the health sector and training ground for future health geographers. It is dedicated to promoting healthier, more resilient communities across New Zealand and beyond.

