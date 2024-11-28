Principals Honour The Legacy Of Angus Hikairo Macfarlane (CNZM)

"The education community is mourning the passing of Angus Hikairo Macfarlane, an esteemed educator, scholar, and tireless advocate for Māori education," said Leanne Otene, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF).

A proud descendant of Te Arawa, Angus dedicated his life to improving educational outcomes for Māori students and championing culturally responsive practices in mainstream schools across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Angus' pioneering work transformed how educators understand and engage with kaupapa Māori in their classrooms. His approach was grounded in manaakitanga, whanaungatanga, and a deep commitment to equity, ensuring Māori students could see themselves and their aspirations reflected in their education. His passion inspired countless educators to embrace tikanga Māori and foster inclusive learning environments.

As a professor and leader in educational psychology, Angus contributed an enduring body of research, including his renowned Educultural Wheel, a framework blending cultural and pedagogical practices to empower both teachers and learners. He served as a mentor to many, bridging academic excellence with aroha and humanity.

"Angus' influence extended far beyond the classroom," said Otene. "His work reminded us all of the power of identity, culture, and connection in education. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of educators striving for a more equitable education system," she said.

NZPF extends heartfelt condolences to the whanau and friends of Angus.

E te rangatira, moe mai rā i te rangimarie. Your light will forever guide us.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

