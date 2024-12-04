UCOL Lecturer Honoured With Prestigious International Award

UCOL’s Dr. Eswaranathan (Nathan) Ehambaranathan (centre) with Dr. Jeremy Zwiegelaar, a Senior Lecturer at Oxford Brookes University and Dr. Cheryl Whiting, Director of the London Institute of Skills Development, after receiving his award. (Photo/Supplied)

UCOL is proud to announce that Dr. Eswaranathan (Nathan) Ehambaranathan, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Development, has been awarded the prestigious Oxford Award for Excellence in Human Resource Development 2024.

The international accolade from the London Institute of Skills Development recognises Dr. Nathan's outstanding contributions to education, research, and innovation in multiple countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

Dr. Nathan was selected as the top candidate from a pool of esteemed global scholars through a rigorous peer-reviewed process. His award was formally presented at Oxford Townhall, University of Oxford on Tuesday, the 3rd of December.

Dr Nathan specialises in human resource development, an essential human resources management function. He said the award reflects the collective effort of his colleagues and the UCOL community. 'My recognition is a testament to a collective effort. Many people have contributed to my work over the years, and I am grateful for their support and collaboration.”

Originally from Malaysia, Dr Nathan joined UCOL in 2015 as a part-time lecturer. He is also a strategist and HR consultant. "UCOL has provided me with a supportive environment that fosters excellent teaching and learning facilities, applied research activities, and community engagement."

While in Europe, Dr. Nathan will also attend conferences in Cambridge and Amsterdam to further his knowledge in the ever-evolving field of HR.

Jasmine Groves, Operations Lead at UCOL, congratulated Dr. Nathan on his momentous achievement.

"This recognition elevates Dr. Nathan's standing and enhances UCOL's reputation, opening doors for future collaborations and academic exchanges."

Dr Nathan will present the achievement at the annual UCOL welcome hui at the start of the 2025 academic year.

About UCOL: UCOL inspires ākonga (learners), businesses, and communities to succeed. We are a business division of Te Pūkenga – a strong, unified vocational education system that makes collaboration easier. UCOL is an educational institution with a history dating back to 1892 and has campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua.

