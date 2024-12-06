Christmas Bypass For School Principals

While in hospital awaiting a triple bypass operation, TTPA President, (Brendon Morrissey, can’t help but wonder what end of year announcements await the education sector this coming week.

He says “It’s become a pattern in recent years for the government of the day to unveil their latest plans for education in the following year, on the last few days of school.” Morrissey also says, “Our entire School Principal sector would celebrate the government for really listening, if it announced the following.”

The government has just signed a cross-party agreement in education that will last for the next 30 years. The 30-year agreement will feature an expansion of investment in the school lunches programme to include all schools. It will also feature significant investment in Learning Support to address the level of need as outlined by the sector. Equity funding for schools (Operations Grant funding) will be increased from 4.3% (current) to match the 8% OECD average.

The government will support new curriculum change by increasing the amount of curriculum advisers in all Ministry of Education offices. Schools will be able to connect directly to localised curriculum support when requested.

Note: this announcement would save the government significant millions of dollars they are currently spending on Professional Learning and Development providers whose costs include travel and accommodation.

Sadly, Morrissey is not optimistic that these will be the end of year announcements. “Yet again, I fear that School Principals will be by passed, and announcements will continue to cause more strain on an already over-burdened workforce…..

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

