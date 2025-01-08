Businesses To Host Stanford Interns

Thanks to Allbirds founder Tim Brown, the University of Auckland and seven businesses will host Stanford student interns keen to support sustainability projects.

Seven New Zealand businesses have demonstrated their commitment to sustainability by offering to provide internship opportunities for students from the prestigious Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

Professor Jacqueline Beggs, co-director of Ngā Ara Whetū, the Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Society said, “We are delighted to host these Stanford University students in New Zealand – this opportunity fosters diverse ideas and innovative approaches to make a real difference to global challenges in sustainability.”

Professor Beggs acknowledged the vital contribution of Tim Brown, former professional footballer and co-founder of sustainable global footwear company Allbirds. Brown broached the idea when visiting the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, and then connected his business networks with the opportunity.

Dr Jennifer Saltzman, Assistant Dean for Professional Development and Community Building at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability said, “Our students are very excited about the opportunity to contribute to sustainability in a professional setting and to learn from their experiences in New Zealand. Tim Brown’s support made international internships possible this year. We are grateful for the collaboration with the University of Auckland and the seven companies involved.”

As a result, seven local businesses, ranging from Auckland FC, keen to incorporate sustainability into the new professional football club, to Ternary, an energy supply chain business, have agreed to host Stanford students in paid intern roles from June 2025.

Professor Beggs said, “When they are here, the students will also spend time with Ngā Ara Whetū to support their experience and knowledge of sustainability in Aotearoa and Te Ao Māori. Our aim is to foster an enduring relationship between the students, our university and Aotearoa.”

From his base in the United States, Tim Brown said he was pleased to help. “There is enormous potential for the exchange of ideas between California and Aotearoa, so the agreement between the University of Auckland Ngā Ara Whetū - Centre for Climate, Biodiversity & Society & Stanford's new Doerr School of Sustainability is a natural extension of that. This is the start of what I know can become a broader opportunity for partnership.”

Brown said Aotearoa had a unique opportunity to lead the global transition to a sustainable economy. “The students will be exposed to some of this unique leadership potential while also understanding the power of our Māori culture and heritage to guide us towards more thoughtful environmental stewardship.”

The businesses hosting Stanford interns are:

Auckland FC

Tracksuit

Ternary

Halter

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Vector

Mushroom Material

