Wintec Students Provide Marketing Expertise To International Not-for-profit

L-R: Executive Manager of Dress for Success Hamilton Erin Andersen, Wintec Senior Academic Staff Member in the School of Media Arts Abby Dalgety, Wintec communication students. (Photo/Supplied)

Budding communication professionals from Wintec have gained valuable industry experience working with the international, not-for-profit organisation Dress for Success.

Wintec communication students provided the Hamilton branch of Dress for Success with specialised marketing content and support as part of their course's advertising agency module.

The programme gives third-year Bachelor of Communication and Graduate Diploma in Communication students the opportunity to work together, establishing a student run advertising agency within Wintec, helping real clients solve real problems.

Led by ‘Agency Director’ Abby Dalgety, Wintec Senior Academic Staff Member in the School of Media Arts, the module provides students with practical work experience and hands-on skills, equipping them with the expertise to meet the current demands of the marketing industry.

Students are expected to treat each other as co-workers and support a real-life business, pitching ideas, following client briefs, telling brand stories, and creating implementable solutions.

Alex Peacock, the 2024 Student Director of the agency, dubbed ‘Agency Fortyone’ by the class, thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with her classmates to support a real organisation doing good in the world.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “When I was part of agency Fortyone as a Student Director, working with Dress for Success was a true blessing. The experience was incredibly wholesome, and the women we worked with were so kind and inspiring. Stepping into a role that helped me embrace a renewed version of myself is something I’ll always cherish - it might sound a bit corny, but it’s true,” said Alex.

“What made the experience even more special was working alongside my amazing team. Their support and incredible photography skills brought out the best in everyone, making the entire process joyful and unforgettable.

“This opportunity reminded me of the power of collaboration and kindness - it’s an experience that will stay with me for a long time.”

Alex completed her Graduate Diploma in Communication mid-way through 2024. She also attained her Bachelor of Design (spatial design) with Wintec before starting her diploma. She is now employed as a digital marketer with Mata Digital in Hamilton.

She has already seen significant career progress, receiving a promotion after less than 12 months of officially working in the industry.

She credits Wintec for preparing her with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the industry.

“Studying the Grad Dip Comm in digital marketing was the best decision I’ve ever made,” said Alex.

Abby is mindful when selecting organisations to participate in the agency module, making a conscious effort not to take any potential paying clients away from local agencies.

She places emphasis on helping not-for-profits, charitable organisations, and small companies that may not have large budgets.

Previous organisations selected as clients include:

Kete Kai: an online grocery store dedicated to providing affordable food for all.

Love the Centre (Hamilton City Business Association).

Waitomo Group: New Zealand wide fuel company.

Fifo Supermarket: a Hamilton-based community supermarket.

Rosy: a pre-loved clothing store launched by Dress for Success.

As a charitable organisation, Dress for Success met the selection criteria.

When Abby reached out to the local branch, the Executive Manager was keen to be involved and enthusiastic about supporting students’ learning.

“Dress for Success was one I thought would be really cool, so I reached out, and they were really excited to have the students help them out with some marketing,” said Abby.

As part of the module, students revamped all of Dress for Success’ marketing material and made them a stock image bank.

“They also refreshed their brochure and made them a flyer, some promotional bookmarks, a few social media reels, and covered one of their events,” said Abby.

She said the agency class is the only class where the students are marked on their process and not on their final outcomes.

“The client could give them feedback, and then they could change it to make it more what the client wanted. It’s not just a final assessment and then that’s it, it’s an entire process.”

The team at Dress for Success Hamilton greatly appreciated the support provided by Wintec students and tutors. They also look forward to exploring more ways to work together in the future.

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with and alongside Wintec students - it was a truly empowering experience for everyone,” said Executive Manager of Dress for Success Hamilton, Erin Andersen.

“The Media Arts students worked with us to give us great ideas and collateral to market to potential clients, and it was a delight to dress the students themselves for their upcoming internships and future careers.

“Our charity is about empowering Waikato women to thrive, and working closely with Wintec students and tutors helped us achieve our mission. We can't wait to see what we can do together in 2025.”

Abby said her students loved that Dress for Success was a relevant client to them, giving their work more meaning.

A few students were already familiar with the dress service, having previously used it to outfit themselves with smart attire for internships.

“Some students only realised through this project that the Dress for Success services were something they could even access themselves, which made it even more of a win-win.

“The students said dealing with a real client was good real-world experience. They felt the pressure of deadlines, and they wanted their work to be good quality and up to standard because it’s a real organisation, not just an assignment.”

She said the agency class was “always a cool mix because it’s our Graduate Diploma in Communication and our third-year comms students, and this year we had two exchange students from Canada. They really liked this experience because it’s totally different to how they learn in a Canadian setting, and Dress for Success is an international brand so they could have heaps of links back to what they were doing.

“The agency class is like a workplace because there is such a mix of students who are doing different things,” said Abby.

If you’re interested in a career in communication, advertising, marketing or journalism, head to wintec.ac.nz/study-at-wintec/courses/communication to learn more.

About Wintec

Wintec (Waikato Institute of Technology) is an institute of technology based in New Zealand's Waikato region. Wintec offers a wide range of degrees, diplomas and certificates. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, Wintec is dedicated to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their chosen careers.

Wintec is currently part of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, located in region 2 of the national network.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global, not-for-profit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. Dress for Success empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help them thrive in work and in life.

© Scoop Media

