Study Into Removing Barriers To Children’s Outdoor Play

A University of Canterbury student-led Geography research team looked at how the decline in children’s outdoor play could be rectified in cities. (Photo/Supplied)

At Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC), Professor Simon Kingham runs the Research for Resilient Environments and Communities course, where students are provided with an issue or question the community has raised. Students then work on the projects with local community groups and organisations to answer the research questions.

Led by UC Bachelor of Science student Rosemary Yorke and supervised by Phoebe Eggleton, the findings underline the importance of creating safer, more accessible spaces for children to play outside.

The research, in partnership with Christchurch City Council and a local play advocate, explored parental concerns about the decline in children's play, attributing barriers to factors like road safety, community safety, and urbanisation.

A small group of Riccarton parents were surveyed, which revealed that over 50% of respondents identified safety concerns as the primary obstacle to outdoor play, with about 30% of the parents naming road safety issues, specifically.

In response to these findings, the UC researchers proposed creating ‘play streets’ – temporary closures of residential roads, turning them into safe, supervised spaces where children can freely play. These initiatives are particularly effective in areas where playgrounds are overcrowded or inaccessible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Play streets create an opportunity for children to play close to home, form connections with neighbours, and develop vital cognitive and social skills,” says Yorke. “They are a proven way to foster community cohesion while addressing safety concerns.”

The UC study also recommended reducing speed limits around play areas in Riccarton to promote safer environments for children. Researchers emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts between local councils and agencies such as Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency to implement these measures.

The research echoes trends observed internationally, where urbanisation and shifting parental perceptions have led to a decline in outdoor play. The team’s findings will be provided to the Christchurch City Council, hoping it will inspire community-led initiatives and policies to prioritise children’s wellbeing.

© Scoop Media

