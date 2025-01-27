Ara Signs MoU With Prestigious Indian Engineering College

(L-R) Ara Head of Department Engineering and Architectural Studies, Dr Robert de Roo; Easwari Engineering College Trust member, Mr Sai Kishore; Ara Director of International, Deanna Anderson, Easwari Engineering College Chairman, Dr R. Shivakumar; CEO Placeme Consultants, Solai Mani. (Photo/Supplied)

A memorandum of understanding signed at Ara Institute of Canterbury will create opportunities for programme development, international study and joint research with a significant network of institutions in Southern India.

Ara Director of International Deanna Anderson said the MoU with Easwari Engineering College based in Chennai had excellent connections in the wider southern Tamil Nadu region.

"Not only is Easwari Engineering College a high-quality provider in the region with more than 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, but for over 20 years it has also been affiliated with the high-ranking Anna University in Chennai," she said. "This affiliation is incredibly important to us as it underscores our commitment to excellence and quality in education. Anna University is a prestigious institution, and we are proud to be associated with it."

The delegation that visited Te Puna Wānaka whare for a whakatau and singing ceremony included Easwari Engineering College Chairman, Dr R Shivakumar and Trustee member Mr Sai Kishore.

In a speech embracing the languages of Tamil, te reo Māori and English, Dr Shivakumar said he was delighted to "join hands with Ara" particularly noting the organisations’ shared value of being people-centered.

"As we discuss collaboration between our institutions, let us remember that it is not just infrastructure, technology or systems that drive success. It is the people - our students, faculty and leaders - who inspire change, innovate and make a lasting impact," he said.

The connection with Ara came about through local agent Solai Mani with Placeme Consultants.

(Photo/Supplied)

"Solai has worked with Ara for many years and understands our programmes and special features extremely well. He identified Easwari Engineering College as an ideal partner institution for us due to the nature of our programmes," Anderson said.

After signing the five-year agreement, the visiting party was addressed by Ara Head of Engineering and Architecture Dr Robert de Roo and Manager of Architectural Studies and Interior Design Dr Adam Khan, before enjoying a tour of campus.

"We were proud to welcome Easwari Engineering College onto Ara with a whakatau and were honoured to receive such a warm response from The Chairman of Easwari College, Dr R. Shivakumar," Anderson said.

"We’re excited about the future and look forward to exploring opportunities for joint programmes, research collaborations, and exchanges to further enhance our educational offerings and impact."

The delegation gifted Ara a Tanjore painting which is a classical South Indian painting style originating in the city of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Known for their vibrant colours, gold foil, and intricate designs, the gifted work features the revered peacock, a timeless symbol of divinity and royalty in India.

