Sharing Uniforms, No Food - KidsCan Survey Reveals Why Children Will Miss The Start Of The School Year

Thousands of children will start the school year without the essentials – including uniforms, shoes, food, and stationery – with teachers warning that feelings of shame and embarrassment are preventing many from starting school on time, causing them to fall further behind.

“The more they miss, the harder it is to catch up, so they continue to miss more school,” one principal shared in a recent survey of KidsCan partner schools. “They lose social connections, feelings of security and stability, a hot meal, necessary learning - and not just classroom learning - that enables them to prepare for the world beyond school.”

Feedback from more than 200 schools paints a bleak picture of families grappling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Some children arrive wearing ill-fitting or incorrect uniforms, while others share a uniform and shoes with siblings, meaning the first one to wake up will go to school that day. One school reported children wearing winter jackets provided by KidsCan despite the summer heat, because it's the only uniform item they have. Another discovered a child bringing empty food wrappers to school to make it appear they had something to eat. Many schools said children come to school primarily to get fed.

KidsCan currently supports 1,100 schools and early childhood centres nationwide, but demand is growing. Despite recently adding 40 new schools to the programme, 71 schools – almost 6,000 children –are still waiting for desperately-needed help. 20 schools alone have applied for support since last winter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading To help address this need, KidsCan is launching an urgent appeal, asking 1,000 Kiwis to each donate $30 per month to provide food, shoes, jackets, and health products to 1,000 more children.

“We know every day at school matters, and we don’t want any child getting left behind this year,” says KidsCan Founder and CEO Julie Chapman. “With an increasing number of families reporting that they’ve run out of food in the last year, the need for the essentials we provide - food, shoes and jackets - is greater than ever. We want all children to get to school on day one, ready to participate and learn.”

Schools are doing all they can to boost attendance, including relaxing uniform rules, providing transport to and from school, running breakfast clubs and creating reward systems. One principal said staff themselves were fundraising to cover costs that parents couldn’t afford – but the extra work was taking a heavy toll.

Many schools say the food, jackets and shoes provided by KidsCan are vital in breaking down barriers to attendance, and Chapman stresses the importance of extending the charity’s support to more children.

“We see firsthand the positive impact our support has on families and children in the classroom. But we also know how devastating the consequences can be when children don’t attend school. That’s why we’re asking 1,000 Kiwis who believe that education equals opportunity to join us in supporting a child with a $30 monthly donation. It can help change a child’s life.”

To donate visit: www.kidscan.org.nz

