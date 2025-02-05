Free Speech Union Welcomes Academic Freedom Policy From Victoria University

Victoria University of Wellington’s newly released Academic Freedom and Freedom of Expression Policy contains strong commitments to critical freedoms for the function of the university. But the policy is not without caveats, and the proof will be in the application, says Prof Elizabeth Rata, Co-Chair of the Free Speech Union’s Inter-University Council for Academic Freedom.

“We commend the University for its strong statements, defending both staff and student’s voices. The commitment to institutional neutrality is especially important, recognising that the university must remain agnostic on public matters unrelated to its core mission. This is an important step to ensure that staff and students can engage in open debate without retribution or restriction from the University. We hope other Kiwi universities will emulate Victoria in this.

“However, the policy’s reference to aligning academic activities with ‘University values’ and principles of the Te Tiriti o Waitangi raises red flags. References to kaitiakitanga, manaakitanga, whanaungatanga, akoranga,and whai mātauranga are vague, and therefore vulnerable to abuse.

“While the policy recognises that universities exist to pursue truth through reason, evidence, and rigorous debate, it must also ensure that academic freedom is not subject to imprecise institutional values or ideological frameworks that constrain academic inquiry.

“We applaud Victoria University for its work, and its commitment to institutional neutrality. We look forward to seeing this policy implemented fully, ensuring that competing institutional priorities are not used to suppress teaching, research, or speech.”

