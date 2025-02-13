Kiwi Students Speak: CensusAtSchool 2025–2026 Launches Feb 25

On February 25, CensusAtSchool New Zealand – TataurangaKiTeKura Aotearoa launches its 12th biennial survey, capturing the voices of thousands of students nationwide.

This year’s questionnaire explores screen time and gaming habits, pets, musical instruments, favourite sport to do, bedtime, and more—providing a unique snapshot of young New Zealanders' lives.

In our last survey, more than 52,000 students from 807 schools took part, and participation is expected to grow in 2025.

About CensusAtSchool

CensusAtSchool is a non-profit, online educational project designed to make statistics engaging and relevant for students. Supervised by teachers, students from Years 3–13 complete the survey anonymously in English or te reo Māori. The results provide real-world data for classroom learning and insights into students’ lives and opinions.

The project is a collaboration between teachers, the University of Auckland’s Department of Statistics, Stats NZ, and the Ministry of Education. It is co-directed by Rachel Cunliffe and Anne Patel.

