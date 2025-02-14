More Flexibility In ECE Staffing Can Improve Access For Children And Parents

A recommendation to explore flexibility for childcare centres when employing people without a teaching qualification could mean improved access to childcare for parents and children, says the Early Childhood Council.

It could be a positive for providers now hamstrung by restrictive regulation, the 10,000 people currently working in ECE without a teaching qualification and will help address the ongoing teacher shortage.

“This is about flexibility, not removing the need for qualified teachers, no-one expects or is asking for that. The current regulations drive a lot of extra costs, with parents ultimately footing the bill,” said ECC CEO Simon Laube.

“Many providers already go above and beyond the government regulated ratios on no extra funding - a flexible workforce is a practical way of more centres achieving better ratios, while still maintaining the level of qualified teachers.”

The Ministry for Regulation’s December report recommends considering ways to achieve the right balance between quality and ECE supply, including a full cost-benefit analysis of detailed options around qualified and non-qualified teachers, and any adverse impacts.

The ECC says the sector needs to find ways to encourage people into childcare, not persist with regulation that keeps them out.

“Anyone working in ECE prides themselves on being able to work with young children. Calling non qualified teachers glorified babysitters fails to recognise their work is much broader than education alone. Children in childcare also benefit from health, nutrition and being in the safe and secure environment provided, and the support for their parents, as well as early childhood education,” said Simon Laube.

The ECC proposed a new and positive ‘assistant teacher’ classification that supports people to a Level 4-6 qualification, further strengthening the workforce and helping address the teaching shortage.

“The most important aspect of exploring flexibility in qualification requirements is supporting this sizeable existing workforce with qualifications, status and recognition. We see recognising highly skilled existing assistant teachers as simply being fair and valuing the work they do- not to diminish the role of qualified teacher in any way,” said Simon Laube.

