University Of Auckland Unveils Its World-Class Recreation Centre Hiwa

Photo: William Chea / Supplied

The University of Auckland’s new recreation centre was formally opened on 21 February by Hon Chris Bishop, Minister for Infrastructure and Associate Minister for Sport and Recreation, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Auckland, Professor Dawn Freshwater.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater and Minister Hon Chris Bishop | Photo by William Chea

The eight-storey building, complete with rooftop turf, pool, and state-of-the-art sports halls, is being used by staff, students and the public as part of the University’s concerted focus on balancing well-being with academia.

The centre’s name Hiwa, gifted by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, means ‘vigorous, active, robust and sound’, reflecting the University’s aspirations for growth and well-being. The 26,000 sq m facility covers a space equivalent to roughly 3.7 rugby pitches or 100 standard tennis courts and is located on Symonds Street in the heart of Auckland.

With an innovative vertically ‘stacked’ design, it centralises the University’s sport and recreation services into a single premises, overcoming the spatial constraints of its central city location.

Features include a premier rooftop multi-sport turf and two sports halls with the southern hemisphere’s first glass sports floor with integrated LED markings to accommodate six different sports. It also holds capacity for 1,500 spectators, a running track, an eight-lane 33-metre lap pool, a dive tank, spa and sauna, climbing wall, group exercise studios, combat sports studio and expansive cardio and weights areas that make it one of the largest gym fit-outs in the southern hemisphere.

Photo: William Chea / Supplied

Hiwa serves as a vibrant community hub, offering a café, social spaces and versatile indoor and outdoor areas for various activities. The University’s physical education programmes and exercise science students will also use the facility.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater says the opening of Hiwa is a huge milestone for the University following comprehensive planning for a new recreation centre, spanning a decade. She says the investment in Hiwa further enhances the University of Auckland’s position as New Zealand’s pre-eminent, research-led higher education institution.

“We are delighted to open the doors to this wonderful facility to bolster the world-class education our students receive and enhance the well-being of the wider community.

“It’s an important hub for our growing University population and an asset for Auckland. Our community has long desired sport and recreation facilities that befit the world-class campus environment expected of Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading university.”

She said campus experiences, especially in sport and recreation, are known to enhance student success.

“Staff will also have more opportunity to pursue their health and well-being goals, and through public memberships and collaboration with the sport and recreation sector, we hope to positively impact the wider Auckland community.”

As a focal point on campus, Hiwa Recreation Centre is designed to enrich campus life by connecting learning, sporting and social facilities.

The building was designed by Warren and Mahoney in partnership with MJMA Architecture and Design, and constructed by Hawkins, in consultation with Rider Levett Bucknall, Beca and Colliers.

It is the most multi-faceted building on campus, requiring 500 workers on site at the peak of construction. The University’s Chief Property Officer Simon Neale says Hiwa Recreation Centre is the most complex build the University has ever undertaken.

“The project was not without its challenges, being delivered through one of the most challenging periods for the construction industry in New Zealand. The consultant and construction team masterfully navigated the Covid pandemic, supply-chain issues, moving 40-tonne trusses and vast pre-cast concrete beams for the pool hall roof overnight and at weekends.

“But thousands of people and many businesses helped us deliver this significant project for the University, with a strong ethos of partnership between all those involved enabling us to overcome the challenges and to deliver an outstanding facility which will support the health and well-being of our student and staff communities, and high-performance sport, for many years to come.”

Memberships are available to students, staff and members of the public. Casual visitors are also welcome.

As well as the minister, guests at the official launch included Mayor Wayne Brown, Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, Sports NZ CEO Raelene Castle and Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner.

Bishop said as the former sports minister he had been to a number of sports facilities around the world, and Hiwa was “genuinely quite something. This is a remarkable facility for the university, but also for the city, and the whole country.”

Simpson said she was blown away by the new recreation centre. “We know Auckland needs assets like this, but this is truly international class.”

The event began with an elite diving demonstration for the Minister by engineering student and Commonwealth Games diver Frazer Tavener, and concluded with a shortened seven-aside netball match between the Vice-Chancellor’s Invitational Seven, which included Minister Bishop, and a Sport and Recreation Seven, which featured alumna and former Silver Fern Sulu Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick also spoke during the formalities, ahead of the plaque unveiling. She said: “The magnitude and the quality of this facility will make not only top athletes better for the world stage, but allow students and staff members to be happier and healthier, which will contribute to a better New Zealand. It’s exciting.”

Images of Hiwa are available here.

About Hiwa, Recreation Centre

Hiwa, Recreation Centre is a showpiece for the University of Auckland and reflects the importance the University places on student and staff health and well-being. It significantly enhances the campus experience for students and staff, offering a state-of-the-art gym, sports centre and social hub, balancing health and relaxation with academia. It also offers gym memberships to Auckland residents and provides an additional recreational space for community outreach.

Hiwa opened on 25 November 2024 (following a dawn blessing on 20 November) and is now operational.

The official opening by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater and Hon Chris Bishop, Minister for Infrastructure and Associate Minister for Sport and Recreation, took place on Friday 21 February.

Hiwa facts and figures

Hiwa is a world-class facility for students, staff and the wider community to play sport, keep fit, have fun and socialise and get the most out of their time at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

Sport and recreation play a vital role in health and well-being. Hiwa befits a global university, meeting the national and international expectations of students.

Hiwa is a 26,000 sqm facility, covering a space equivalent to 100 standard tennis courts or 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Spread across eight levels, its innovative design overcomes the spatial challenges of a central city location.

It has a unique inner-city rooftop multi-sport turf and track, and two sports halls with the southern hemisphere’s first glass floor, accommodating six different sports.

Hiwa includes an eight-lane pool, dive tank, spa and sauna, bouldering wall, and is one of the largest gym fit-outs in the southern hemisphere.

As well as the fitness facilities, it serves as a community hub, with a café, and indoor and outdoor multi-purpose spaces.

While Hiwa is primarily for students and staff, Hiwa has reinvigorated the city centre. The University recognises Auckland’s need for quality sports facilities and will be working to support the wider sports sector and contribute to making Auckland a world-class city.

The University’s physical education programmes and exercise science students will also use the facility.

FAQs

What does Hiwa mean?

The Hiwa name, gifted to the University by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, means ‘vigorous (of growth), active, robust, sound’. It has multiple synergies with the recreation centre and its place at the heart of our University community.

How much did the new building cost?

The sum approved in the University Estate Strategy for the full programme was $320m, which covered demolition and clearance of the site, ground works, temporary facilities for use during construction and the design and construction costs themselves. Final costs will not be known until later this year at which time the overall position will be compiled.

How can the University afford this?

Hiwa is the culmination of decades of planning and more than half of the funding for its construction comes from past and present student levies. The former student facilities levy and the current Compulsory Student Services Fee is paid by all students to contribute to student support services and can only be spent on student initiatives.

Why is Hiwa needed?

Health and well-being are vital to the success of our students. Research shows that participation in sport, leisure, clubs, societies and fitness activities increases retention and translates into better academic performance among students, as well as a greater sense of community, social connection and belonging. World-class facilities attract high-quality students and academic talent and enhance the University’s relationship with the Auckland community.

The University of Auckland believes this is an investment in the well-being not only of our 46,000 students but of our wider community. Providing world-leading sports and recreation facilities will further enhance the reputation, visibility and attractiveness of Auckland as a premier city in which to study and live.

