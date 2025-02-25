AUT Course Closures Send A Worrying Message

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is fighting back against a proposal by Te Wānanga Aronui O Tamaki Makau Rau | Auckland University of Technology to close postgraduate programmes in Criminology and Criminal Justice, and Human Rights.

The union fears that if the proposal is confirmed, it will weaken the university’s ability to contribute to important policy discussions and research in these fields at a time when the need to strengthen human rights frameworks and reform the criminal justice system has never been greater.

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Jill Jones says “the world is currently facing escalating conflicts, refugee crises, growing disquiet about authoritarianism and an erosion of democracy. More human rights education is needed not less.”

“Universities are required to be the critic and conscience of society. The planet continues to experience conflict and war in a cycle of violence and oppression. Authoritarian regimes are emboldened. All over the world human rights and fundamental freedoms are threatened.”

“Graduates from these programs play vital roles in policy development, advocacy, and community leadership. Cutting these programmes sends a worrying message that these global problems are not a priority for AUT.”

