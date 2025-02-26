Charter School Agency Announces New Application Round

Applications for the next tranche of charter schools open today (26.2), just weeks after the first seven charter schools were established, Charter School Agency Chief Executive Jane Lee announced today.

“There are two different routes for opening charter schools. Some are new schools addressing specific needs that aren’t being met in our education network. Others are existing state schools that want to operate in a more flexible way,” Ms Lee says.

“State or state integrated schools interested in converting to charter schools are invited to express their interest ahead of receiving information on what the change will mean for their school. They’ll receive support to help them meet all statutory requirements, including consultation with their school communities, staff and students.”

State schools that want to convert to charter schools in 2026, have a 11 April deadline to complete their EOI documents. New application dates will be released each term for schools who want to apply to convert to state schools at a later date.

New school applicants must complete the EOI forms by 24 March 2025.

“Competition for opening new charter schools is very strong,” Ms Lee says. “We have already seen the opening of seven diverse schools delivering to a range of communities. Our aim is to build a lasting network of schools that will support and improve the state school system.”

Ms Lee says to expand this network, the Authorisation Board – which approves new charter school sponsors – will consider factors such as community needs, school size, location, and type.It will also welcome applications from charter schools offering distance or online education.

Information about the application process is on our website: https://www.charterschools.govt.nz/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

