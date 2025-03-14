Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ngāti Rārua Acknowledges Professor Sandy Morrison’s Academic And Leadership Excellence

Friday, 14 March 2025, 5:40 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngati Rarua

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua extends our warmest congratulations to Professor Sandy Morrison on her recent appointment as a professor at the University of Waikato.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to her lifelong commitment to education, research, and the advancement of Māori knowledge.

Professor Morrison has worked tirelessly to elevate mātauranga Māori within academia and beyond. Her expertise, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the empowerment of whānau, hapū, and iwi have had a profound impact across Aotearoa.

In addition to her new role, Professor Morrison continues to serve as a Director of the Tokomaru Research Centre, where she plays a critical role in shaping research that strengthens the aspirations of Ngāti Rārua and Te Tauihu iwi.

Her work in this space reflects her deep commitment to Māori-led research and knowledge systems that are both culturally grounded and future-focused.

Her appearance on Te Karere this morning highlighted the significance of her appointment and the wider contribution she has made to Māori development through education and research.

Ngāti Rārua takes great pride in acknowledging this milestone and looks forward to continuing to support and celebrate her achievements.

