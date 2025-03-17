Nursing Scholarship Open For Applications

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s Mere Harper and Ria Tikini Memorial Scholarship is now open for applications.

The annual scholarship provides financial support of $3,000 to a full-time nursing student of Ngāi Tahu descent who is in their final year of study.

It commemorates the work of Mere Harper and Ria Tikini – two highly respected Māori midwives and healers from Karitāne who were instrumental in starting Whānau Āwhina Plunket. It aims support the next generation of Māori nurses to thrive.

The 2024 recipient, Shauna Power, is currently completing her Bachelor of Nursing in Whangarei. “One of the biggest areas Māori are struggling with is their health… It means a lot to me to be able to help care for my people and it is an honour to be able to create a comfortable space for those who are vulnerable.’’

Applications are open to nursing students of Ngāi Tahu descent who are in their final year of study. Please note the closing date is 1 April 2025.

To apply go to: https://ngaitahu.iwi.nz/opportunities-and-resources/for-whanau/find-anopportunity/ka-putea-scholarships/



