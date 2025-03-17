UCOL Celebrating New Graduates Across The Rohe

2024 Manawatū graduation (Photo/Supplied)

UCOL is set to celebrate 1807 qualifications being awarded to graduates who are now equipped with the skills and knowledge that will help fuel our industries.

656 graduates will walk across stages throughout Manawatū, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, and Whanganui between 18 March and 4 April to receive their qualifications.

UCOL Operation Lead, Jasmine Groves, says graduation is a celebration that kaimahi (staff) look forward to every year and is a very proud moment for both ākonga (students) and kaimahi (staff) alike.

“Graduation is the moment to recognise and celebrate the hard work, and dedication our graduates have put in throughout their studies in order to grow their skills and employability while continuing to grow as people.”

2024 Horowhenua graduation (Photo/Supplied)

“While Graduation marks the end of our learners’ current studies, it is only the beginning of their journeys. Our graduates are talented and dedicated which sees them receive a high level of respect when they join the workforce, says Groves.

“We were thrilled to have a procession in Whanganui last year, for the first time since COVID and now we’ve been able to bring the procession back in Manawatū. This level of celebration has only heightened our collective eager anticipation.”

1320 ākonga will be graduating across two ceremonies in Manawatū, including some in absentia. Of the ceremony awarding Certificates, the largest cohort (342) receiving a Certificate will be graduating from the New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care Level 4 (In-Work Delivery). Of the ceremony awarding diplomas, degrees, and high qualifications, the largest cohort (93) will be graduating with their Bachelor of Nursing.

The Manawatū degree ceremony will also see the first cohorts graduating with a Bachelor of Teaching (ECE).

From UCOL Wairarapa, 205 ākonga will receive qualifications (including some in absentia), with the largest cohort (24) receiving a New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering - Level 3.

77 ākonga will be graduating from the UCOL Horowhenua campus (including some in absentia), with the largest cohort (29) having achieved their New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Carpentry) - Level 3.

163 ākonga will graduate from our UCOL Whanganui campus (including some in absentia), with 25 receiving their Bachelor of Nursing.

