UC Welcomes 2025 Erskine Programme Fellows

The University of Canterbury (UC)’s unique Erskine Programme enables leading international academics to enrich the learning experience of UC students.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Professor Catherine Moran (front, third from left) and Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey (centre) welcome the first cohort of 2025 visiting Erskine Fellows. Photo/Supplied.

Established through the bequest of UC alumnus John Angus Erskine, a contemporary of Lord Ernest Rutherford, the Erskine programme was founded to enhance teaching in science, engineering and business. Since then, it has grown into one of Australasia’s most impactful academic mobility initiatives, strengthening teaching connections worldwide.

Each year, up to 90 distinguished Erskine Fellows join UC to share their expertise through the programme, while 25 UC academics receive Erskine Grants, enabling them to teach internationally and expand their expertise.

“The Erskine Fellowship plays a vital role in keeping us connected with leading academics and institutions worldwide,” says UC Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Professor Catherine Moran.

“In Semester 1, we are delighted to welcome Fellows from Australia, Canada, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and beyond. These distinguished educators bring fresh perspectives and expertise to UC Science, Engineering and Business, enriching the learning experience for our students.

“The Erskine Programme continues to attract top international educators who are eager to share their knowledge with our students. It’s inspiring to see such strong global engagement and the lasting impact these Fellows have in our classrooms.”

Among the first Fellows for 2025 is Professor Arla Day, a specialist in Industrial and Organisational Psychology from Saint Mary’s University in Canada. A former Erskine Fellow, she was thrilled to return to UC’s Ilam Campus.

“Returning to the University of Canterbury as an Erskine Fellow has been an incredible opportunity,” says Professor Day.

“My first experience was amazing – connecting with new and long-term colleagues in Psychology and Business, engaging with fellow Erskine scholars across disciplines and gaining fresh perspectives from UC students on leadership, work and wellbeing. These interactions have enriched my own learning and teaching in many valuable ways.”

She emphasises the value of knowledge exchange within the programme.

"I am grateful to be part of the UC community. I love brainstorming with students and colleagues, debating challenging research questions and contributing to classroom discussions. This exchange and development of ideas is what makes the Erskine Programme so special."

Professor Day is already thinking about the insights she will take back with her with her.

“Beyond my research and classroom experiences, I’m excited to bring home valuable lessons – from my UC colleague’s approaches to learning and graduate student support to their commitment to integrating indigenous traditions and sustainability in higher education. Our conversations at UC have the potential to shape conversations around the world.”

