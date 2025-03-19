Unitec And MIT Celebrate More Than 20 Years With ASB Polyfest

Tāmaki Makaurau vocational education providers are partnering to mark the 50th anniversary of the Auckland schools’ Pacific cultural festival.

Unitec and Manukau Institute of Technology have been long-time supporters of the event which showcases the talents and promotes pride among the young people of our region.

This year, for the first time, the providers have joined forces to sponsor the Tonga stage while also supporting James Cook High School as stage hosts.

"Unitec and MIT working together for Polyfest reinforces our shared legacy of championing Pacific cultures in Tāmaki Makaurau. Many of our kaimahi (staff) and ākonga (learners) have been involved with the festival as high school students and later as teachers, community leaders and mentors. This has enabled them to celebrate their heritage, embrace their identities and bring their full selves to campus," says Executive Director Peseta Sam Lotu-liga.

In 2003, Unitec became the first and sole tertiary sponsor of the event before going on to support the Māori and Diversity stages.

While MIT began its sponsorship relationship in 2010, backing the Niuean stage.

ASB Polyfest Director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu described Unitec and MIT’s partnership as being a significant display of support for the event and to the thousands of students who perform and participate in the festival.

"Enduring partnerships with tertiary providers are key to the future sustainability of ASB Polyfest. With so many young people looking to explore further education beyond high school, partnerships like this help to inform students and our wider community of the opportunities that are available to them".

Visitors to the joint stand will take part in a range of fun, engaging activities, including meeting players from the Northern Stars netball team. They will also have the opportunity to explore the range of qualifications offered by both providers across the region, enhancing their understanding of the exciting futures our programmes can connect young people with.

Forty-five kaimahi from both institutes have signed up to be volunteers this year at the four-day event.

"Leading up to the festival, we are running workshops for volunteers to enhance their awareness of the Tongan culture and traditions. We want to drive opportunities for our kaimahi to not just experience the festival’s vibrant energy and engage with the community but also gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the cultures of our learners and region," says Julie Prentice, Head of External Engagement at MIT and Unitec.

Daisy Bentley-Gray, Interim Manager-Pacific Success at Unitec has been to Polyfest both as a volunteer and visitor.

"It’s great that Unitec is part of Polyfest 2025 as a stage sponsor with MIT. We have a long association with the festival, where we have always had high levels of interest and engagement with the community," she says.

ASB Polyfest 2025 will be held from 2 April to 5 April at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

