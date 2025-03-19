Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Overhauling New Zealand’s Apprenticeship System Could Engage Youth And Boost Our Economy

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 2:33 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

Nearly twice as many New Zealand school leavers fall into unemployment compared to those who undertake workplace-based learning, according to a new report released today by The New Zealand Initiative.

While 11% of 16-19-year-olds are not in employment, education or training, just 6% participate in workplace-based learning. Meanwhile, Germany has half of all school leavers entering their highly regarded ‘dual training’ apprenticeship system.

"Schools are primarily geared toward university-track education, even though only about one-third of school leavers enrol in degree programmes," said report author Michael Johnston.

The report titled Trade Routes: Charting New Pathways from Secondary School to Industry Training highlights how Trades Academies, Gateway programmes and other vocational education initiatives operate as fragmented "add-ons" rather than forming a coherent pathway equivalent to trades and industry training.

Key recommendations:

  • Unify existing vocational programmes into a clear alternative pathway to university.
  • Workforce Development Councils to be elected by industry bodies rather than appointed by ministers
  • Expand the role of Workforce Development Councils to include advising on curriculum development for schools offering industry training pathways.
