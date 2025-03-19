Overhauling New Zealand’s Apprenticeship System Could Engage Youth And Boost Our Economy
Nearly twice as many New Zealand school leavers fall into unemployment compared to those who undertake workplace-based learning, according to a new report released today by The New Zealand Initiative.
While 11% of 16-19-year-olds are not in employment, education or training, just 6% participate in workplace-based learning. Meanwhile, Germany has half of all school leavers entering their highly regarded ‘dual training’ apprenticeship system.
"Schools are primarily geared toward university-track education, even though only about one-third of school leavers enrol in degree programmes," said report author Michael Johnston.
The report titled Trade Routes: Charting New Pathways from Secondary School to Industry Training highlights how Trades Academies, Gateway programmes and other vocational education initiatives operate as fragmented "add-ons" rather than forming a coherent pathway equivalent to trades and industry training.
Key recommendations:
- Unify existing vocational programmes into a clear alternative pathway to university.
- Workforce Development Councils to be elected by industry bodies rather than appointed by ministers
- Expand the role of Workforce Development Councils to include advising on curriculum development for schools offering industry training pathways.