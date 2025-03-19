Overhauling New Zealand’s Apprenticeship System Could Engage Youth And Boost Our Economy

Nearly twice as many New Zealand school leavers fall into unemployment compared to those who undertake workplace-based learning, according to a new report released today by The New Zealand Initiative.

While 11% of 16-19-year-olds are not in employment, education or training, just 6% participate in workplace-based learning. Meanwhile, Germany has half of all school leavers entering their highly regarded ‘dual training’ apprenticeship system.

"Schools are primarily geared toward university-track education, even though only about one-third of school leavers enrol in degree programmes," said report author Michael Johnston.

The report titled Trade Routes: Charting New Pathways from Secondary School to Industry Training highlights how Trades Academies, Gateway programmes and other vocational education initiatives operate as fragmented "add-ons" rather than forming a coherent pathway equivalent to trades and industry training.

Key recommendations:

Unify existing vocational programmes into a clear alternative pathway to university.

Workforce Development Councils to be elected by industry bodies rather than appointed by ministers

Expand the role of Workforce Development Councils to include advising on curriculum development for schools offering industry training pathways.

