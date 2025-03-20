Government Stuck In The Past With ‘Relationship And Sex Education Guidelines’

Pacific scholars across Aotearoa say the scrapping of the 2020 Relationship and Sex Education Guidelines (RSE) is a backward step, hindering rangatahi from safely navigating adolescence.

University of Auckland Research Fellow Dr Analosa Veukiso-Ulugia (Sāmoa), an expert in sexual and Pacific health, and Pacific scholars from around the country have urged policymakers to reinstate the 2020 Relationships and Sexuality Education Guidelines.

The Ministry of Education has reverted to using guidelines developed more than 20 years ago and implemented in 2007, as part of a coalition agreement; a new curriculum will be devised later this year.

“The 2020 guidelines are rooted in Pacific values of collective care, respect, and cultural identity,” says Dr Veukiso-Ulugia.

Dr Analosa Veukiso-Ulugia (Photo/Supplied)

“Pacific scholars and advocates from across the country have highlighted the importance of an education that reflects the diverse realities of our communities, to better support and build a stronger and more unified society.

“The 2020 RSE guidelines gave space for our Pacific communities to see themselves in education, reflecting our worldviews, values, diverse sexualities, and experiences. Their removal is a step backward for our rangatahi to safely navigate adolescence,” says Dr Veukiso-Ulugia.

University of Otago Senior Lecturer Dr Edmond Fehoko (Tonga) says stripping away the 2020 RSE guidelines undermines the safety and future of our young people.

“Removing the Relationship and Sexuality Education framework risks silencing vital conversations that empower Pacific current and future students to navigate identity, relationships, and well-being. Our communities value holistic education grounded in culture, faith, and open dialogue – stripping this framework away undermines the safety and future of our young people.”

University of Auckland Senior Lecturer Dr Jean Uasike Allen (Tonga) agreed that future generations are being placed at risk.

“Our young people are the future of our nation, and it is our responsibility to ensure they thrive as adults in holistic, well-informed, safe ways that empower them and their ability to make decisions about themselves, their values, and their relationships with others,” says Dr Allen.

The comprehensive framework is highly regarded internationally as providing a safe and positive approach to relationships and education. The guidelines acknowledged the importance of incorporating cultural perspectives to connect with students and build understanding, says University of Auckland’s Senior Research Fellow in Pacific Health, Dr Patrick Thomsen (Sāmoa).

“The government risks jeopardizing all the gains we have made around creating safer, more inclusive school environments for Pacific young people, especially those who are trying to come to terms with their points of difference.

“An understanding, hauora-focused, and supportive social and school environment is what these research-driven and informed guidelines were aiming to create,” says Dr Thomsen.

University of Otago doctoral candidate Cameron Young (Cook Islands) says Pacific young people need to see themselves in the curriculum they learn through engaging with authentic, genuine stories grounded in the values of Pacific communities.

“This is more than just working through stereotypical examples and superficial case studies - this is what the 2020 RSE guidelines offer that the 2007 guidelines do not.”

He added that the removal of a comprehensive educational framework in favour of one culturally outdated and irrelevant to the needs of the emerging generation was irresponsible.

“This move marks a dark time in the history of our nation’s journey towards sexual freedom and reproductive justice,” says Young.

AUT Senior Lecturer Dr Radilaite Cammock (Fiji) says Pacific youth are driven by their realisations of who they are, what they can contribute, and how society reflects their unique points of view. These include their Pacific cultures, languages, practices, and norms. These are central to ensuring RSE is inclusive of the role cultural identity plays in the reproductive and sexual health of Pacific youth in Aotearoa.

Dr Veukiso-Ulugia says the inclusion of Pacific perspectives goes beyond representation, through strengthening communities and empowering youth to have pride in who they are.

“All future RSE frameworks must honour and incorporate Pacific knowledge, values, and diverse sexualities to create a safe and empowering environment for all students.

“We want the public to stand in solidarity. These guidelines impact our future generations and the overall well-being of all young people. It’s important to take action, sign a petition, and let your local MP know our young people deserve more.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to supporting education that celebrates Pacific traditions, values, and diversity. This is not just a call for policy change but a shared vision for equity, inclusion, and empowerment.”

