Firm But Fair: Students' Verdict On Best Teachers

Associate Professor Kane Meissel from Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland (Photo/Supplied)

It’s official: students don’t like getting yelled at but do want clear boundaries. Teachers who are respectful and kind but firm are key factors in a good school, according to a new report from the University of Auckland.

With a focus on what makes good schools and teachers, the Our Voices Project, based in the University’s Faculty of Arts and Education, has analysed responses to a range of questions by around 1,000 13-year-olds from the Growing Up in New Zealand (GUiNZ) study.

And in relation to teachers, three common threads have emerged, says lead investigator, Associate Professor Kane Meissel.

“Relating well to their students, being skilled at teaching, and managing the classroom effectively are the most important things for teachers to be doing, according to our young respondents,” he says.

Being knowledgeable in both their subject area and teaching methods, being passionate about their subject and striking the right balance between control and respect were also mentioned as important, says Meissel.

And in terms of what makes a good school, he says being “safe and friendly” ranked highly, as did having a diverse range of fun academic and extracurricular activities, a low number of bullies and a proactive and genuine approach to addressing bullying.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In general, Meissel says, researchers were impressed by the maturity of these young people's responses and their commitment to learning.

“Many noted the importance of learning for their future selves, but also expressed concern about bullying and felt more needed to be done to promote acceptance of difference,” he says

“To really help students learn, schools must be safe places that ideally cater for their emotional and mental wellbeing needs, as well as academic, and offer them opportunities to develop their interests.”

Meissel believes it makes sense that if a school cultivates a positive climate that supports holistic growth, that will in turn foster academic learning and achievement.

He says it makes sense that if a school cultivates a positive climate that supports holistic growth, that will in turn foster academic learning and achievement.

“Interpersonal relationships, between students, and teachers and students, are central to a positive school experience, and our rangatahi aspire to be good people and want to surround themselves with good people.”

Meissel says this research has highlighted the importance of establishing clear boundaries and mutually respectful relationships if students are to achieve well and feel happy at school.

“The responses make it clear that young people see the importance of school but also want to enjoy the ‘here and now’ of school life. They want their learning to be fun and to have opportunities to pursue their interests out of passion and curiosity."

The report Schools & Teachers: Influences That Matter is by Georgia Rudd, Kallum Kirk, Anna McCardle, Anthony Pita, Elizabeth Peterson, Emma Marks and Kane Meissel.

The final report in the Our Voices ‘Summer Snapshot’ series will focus on the ways rangatahi seek help to solve problems.

The project aims to understand what young people in Aotearoa need to thrive to inform policies and services focused on their wellbeing.

It is funded by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment and involves a multidisciplinary team of national and international experts.

Visit the Our Voices website for previous reports.

Tō Mātou Rerenga - Our Journey app and Growing Up in New Zealand

Data was collected within Tō Mātou Rerenga - Our Journey, an app co-designed by University of Auckland researchers alongside young people from the Growing Up in New Zealand longitudinal study (GUiNZ), New Zealand's largest ongoing cohort study.

GUiNZ recruited more than 6,000 New Zealand children born between 2009 and 2010, with the aim of creating an in-depth summary of what life is like for them and what factors affect their happiness, health and development.

© Scoop Media

