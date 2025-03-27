More Than 900 Set For Ara Graduation Ceremonies On Friday

Well over 900 graduands are attending Ara’s two Autumn ceremonies at the Wolfbrook Arena tomorrow, including hundreds of bachelor's degrees, dozens of post-graduate qualifications, 19 master's degrees, and hundreds of diplomas and certificates.

The biggest graduating cohort is in Health Practice, with 233 qualifications being awarded across nursing, midwifery, medical imaging, and others contributing to New Zealand’s vital healthcare sector.

The numbers show Ara is a place of educational transformation. Of all graduates who commenced study between 2020 and 2024, almost 18% began with a Foundation Level certificate (L 1-4) and have gone on to achieve a qualification of Level 5 or higher.

A highlight in the Autumn cohort is the highest recorded number of Māori and Pacific midwives. Among them, two had babies while studying and all are now either self-employed or joining the ranks at hospitals and birthing units around the motu. Four have already established their own whānau Māori-focused practice, Ōhua Midwives, which has been operational since December 2024.

Jay Waretini, Ara’s Te Ara o Hine-Tapu Ora liaison (a Te Whatu Ora funded nationwide support initiative which began with this cohort in 2021) said the impact of the size of the cohort and those coming in behind them would be immense.

“There is a shortage of Māori and Pasifika midwives across the country so to have these graduates servicing the community is nothing short of significant,” she said. "We’re doubling the numbers. Each and every one will make a difference.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Bachelor of Tourism and Hospitality management graduate Jessica Whetley was selected to take centre stage welcoming the morning cohort.

As a parent of four neurodiverse children, and with a partner studying for the same qualification, she said she wanted to take the opportunity to honour her tutors.

“Those who have experience with neurodiversity know that every day can be a challenge. However, with the support of our incredibly understanding tutors and department heads, we have managed to navigate the tricky times and appreciate the easier moments better.”

Ara Executive Director Darren Mitchell acknowledged students and staff but also stakeholders and employers in local industry who partnered with the institute.

“We sincerely thank them for their ongoing support for making what we do possible,” he said. “I know these graduates will be super keen to get out there and show our community how talented they really are.”

© Scoop Media

