Powering The Future: NZSE College And Royal New Zealand Navy Forge Educational Partnership

New Zealand Skills and Education Group (NZSEG) and the New Zealand Defence Force have forged a partnership enabling Electronic Engineers from the Royal New Zealand Navy to undertake the New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Electronics Engineering) Level 6 with New Zealand Skills and Education College (NZSE College).

The signing of the agreement took place at the NZSE College’s Auckland City campus, between NZSEG CEO Wendy Liao and Commander Dave Rogers, Naval Specialist Training at the Royal New Zealand Navy.

“It is an honour to partner with the vital service that is the Royal New Zealand Navy. I deeply admire the work the Navy does for this country, and it is with pleasure that I announce NZSE College’s contribution,” says Liao.

Maritime security for trade routes is essential for Aotearoa New Zealand, and the Navy protects ocean resources and Pacific Island neighbours to maintain order in these regions.

“Responding to disasters and crises, the Navy gets people, supplies, and expertise to where it’s needed most,” says NZSEG Founder and Managing Director, Brijesh Sethi. “This partnership is close to my heart. We will ensure high-value delivery to our Navy learners.”

Electronic Engineers play a key role in the Royal New Zealand Navy. They maintain complex shipboard systems, ensuring fleets are ready to succeed in major operations.

Engineers in the Navy have the opportunity to earn while they learn on board, sail local and international waters, and experience unique cultures and scenic attractions.

“It’s really important to the Navy to offer meaningful qualifications to our people — it means we have professional engineers out at sea, serving New Zealand. I can’t overstate the importance of this partnership with NZSEG,” says CDR Rogers.

NZSE College’s diploma focuses on the design, development, and maintenance of electronic circuitry, and takes place in the college’s on-site laboratory. The fully-equipped lab allows learners to immerse themselves in real-world challenges using professional-grade equipment, mirroring the circuitry systems encountered in engineering careers.

As a privileged provider of this diploma to the New Zealand Defence Force, NZSE College demonstrates its commitment to industry-focused, high-impact skills training.

It is an honour to support the Navy’s crucial work, says Group Academic Director Dr Neel Pandey, and an investment in our national capability, bridging advanced learning with critical national defence needs.

“Strengthening our relationship with the Royal New Zealand Navy not only enhances learning opportunities for their personnel, it also reinforces our position as a trusted provider of engineering education,” says Dr Pandey.

The future of maritime defence is here, and it starts with education.

