Girdlers’ Scholarship Winner Aims To Help Advance Pacific Issues On Global Stage

Girdlers 2025 - Clara Ballantyne (Photo/Supplied)

The recipient of the 2025 Girdlers’ Scholarship to attend Corpus Christi College at the University of Cambridge in the UK hopes to represent Aotearoa New Zealand in addressing complex diplomatic challenges in the Pacific region.

Clara Ballantyne, aged 18, attended Columba College in Dunedin. She will study History and Politics in a cross-disciplinary undergraduate degree that aligns perfectly with her diplomatic aspirations.

Clara intends to pursue a career in diplomacy or foreign policy after her studies, with a particular focus on Pacific relations and climate change impacts in the region.

“An interdisciplinary perspective is essential for addressing the complex challenges facing our world today,” says Clara. “Cambridge’s History and Politics tripos offers unparalleled opportunities to develop the historical context and political understanding needed to make meaningful contributions to international relations.”

“I envision myself working to fulfill our nation’s obligation to the Pacific, whether representing Aotearoa abroad as a diplomat or working domestically to shape foreign policy. I would specifically love to work in one of our Pacific embassies, helping to advocate for a more comprehensive and interconnected climate response centered on the voices of those most affected by inaction.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Clara’s referees describe her as an outstanding academic achiever who has consistently been ranked as the top student in her year since Year 3. Her academic excellence is matched by her leadership abilities and commitment to service.

After demonstrating exceptional talent in debating, Clara was selected as captain of the New Zealand Schools Debating Team for 2024, leading the team at the World Schools Debating Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, where she ranked as the highest New Zealand speaker. She also captained the Otago Team which won the National Championships for the first time in 21 years.

Academically, Clara achieved NCEA Level 1, 2, and 3 with Excellence, and earned numerous scholarships across multiple subjects.

Her community involvement includes volunteering for the Green Party, raising awareness for the Fistula Foundation, participating in the Healthy Harbour Watchers programme, and contributing to fundraising initiatives for girls’ education in Tanzania and Kenya.

Administered by Universities New Zealand – Te Pōkai Tara, Clara’s scholarship is funded by The Worshipful Company of Girdlers, which traces its foundation back to medieval times as a craftsmen’s guild. It awards a scholarship every three years to an outstanding New Zealand school student to undertake a degree at Corpus Christi College.

Valued at approximately £45,000 a year, the scholarship will contribute to Clara’s university and college fees, as well as living costs while studying.

In announcing the decision on behalf of The Worshipful Company of Girdlers, Clerk Nick Archer MVO said: “The Company is delighted to confirm the award of this year’s Girdlers’ Scholarship to Clara Ballantyne. Her exceptional academic achievements, remarkable leadership qualities, and clear vision for serving Aotearoa New Zealand make her an outstanding recipient of this award.

“Clara becomes part of a continually expanding group of notable Girdlers’ Scholars who have earned the Company’s well-deserved pride; many alumni have achieved remarkable accomplishments in their careers, particularly through their work in public service and diplomatic fields. We look forward to welcoming Clara to the UK and the Company later in the year.”

Professor Duncan McGillivray, Convenor of the Girdlers’ Scholarship Selection Committee, added, “The committee was impressed by the breadth of Clara’s achievements, especially her leadership of the New Zealand Schools Debating Team, her academic excellence across multiple disciplines, and her deep commitment to addressing global challenges. We believe she will thrive in Cambridge’s rigorous academic environment.”

Discover more about the Girdlers' Scholarship on UNZ’s website.

© Scoop Media

