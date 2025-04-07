Toi Ohomai Ākonga To Gain Invaluable Experience At TRENZ

The next generation of tourism and hospitality workers will soon have the opportunity to gain real-world experience at TRENZ 2025, New Zealand’s premier international business-to-business travel trade event.

This year, TRENZ will be hosted in Rotorua on 6-8 May, providing an exceptional platform for Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology ākonga (students) to immerse themselves in the tourism industry.

Toi Ohomai ākonga will be taking part in the TRENZ Student Ambassador programme, a volunteer initiative, that allows tertiary ākonga to assist in the delivery of New Zealand’s largest tourism event.

Over three days of appointments, activities, and networking functions, ākonga will engage with industry leaders and representatives, showcasing their skills and enthusiasm for the tourism sector.

Toi Ohomai Academic Lead Bryon Dorrian said ākonga were excited about the opportunity to be part of such a prestigious event in the tourism industry.

“Our ākonga are eager to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to a real-world setting. TRENZ offers an unparalleled opportunity for them to gain hands-on experience and network with some of the biggest players in the New Zealand tourism industry.”

Toi Ohomai ākonga volunteers will assist TIA staff, respond to queries from TRENZ delegates and visitors, and act as ambassadors for New Zealand and its tourism industry. Their specific duties will include tradeshow pack-in and pack-out, scanning delegate lanyards, coat check, helping delegates to their appointments, taking coffee orders, assisting the TRENZ communications team in the media workroom, and managing recycling stations.

In addition to their volunteer roles, ākonga will participate in a hosted walkthrough of TRENZ, providing them with valuable insights into the event’s operations.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram said tourism was fundamentally a social industry and the tourism workforce was critical to its success and ability to deliver world-class experiences.

“We are keen to foster our workforce of the future by showing our rangitahi what amazing careers are possible in tourism. Initiatives like the TRENZ Student Ambassador programme provide students with invaluable experience and insights to the industry. We are thrilled to have Toi Ohomai students on board this year.”

Bryon said Toi Ohomai was committed to providing ākonga with practical, hands-on experiences that prepared them for successful careers in tourism and hospitality.

“TRENZ 2025 will be a great platform for them to make valuable industry connections as well as get insights into the industry.”

