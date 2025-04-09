The Government’s Free Speech Bill Is Hypocritical

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is bemused to note the Aotearoa right’s newfound love for big government, red tape and regulation – as evidenced in the Education and Training Amendment Bill that was set down for first reading in Parliament yesterday.

If passed into law, the Bill will create a burdensome reporting and compliance regime universities will have to wade through, all designed to ensure Don Brash can book a room on campus next time he wants to give a seminar on behalf of Hobson’s Pledge.

Te Pou Ahurei | National Secretary Sandra Grey says “it’s bizarre to witness the coalition government going to all this trouble to tell universities what criteria they can and can’t use for room bookings. It smacks of what they used to call nanny state.”

“We hope they know these policies will cut both ways. We look forward to exposing their hypocrisy next time they try to “cancel” a course in the social sciences they think is “useless” or “woke” – oh wait, they are already doing that via their changes to the Marsden Fund.”

