UCOL Ākonga Awarded $28,000 In Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarship

L-R: Danny Reilly (UCOL), Jodie Lewis, Conner Fryer, George Mikkelsen, Manase Maama, Michael Katene, Levi Wells, Josh Reddiex, Corbin Cottam, Ngapuhi Hauraki (obsecured), Sonny Huynh, Aaron Roff, Rory Kynoch, Samantha Lewis, Darren Shadbolt (Team Architects P.N), Mayor Grant Smith (Photo/Supplied)

Eleven Manawatū akonga have been awarded Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarships yesterday totalling $28,000 to assist them with their studies and career advancement.

The Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarships is a joint initiative between Freemasons Lodge Manawatu Kilwinning 47, UCOL and Master Builders. The scholarships were first awarded in 2016, with the goal of helping tradespeople working in the construction industry to develop their skills further.

This year we have 11 scholarships awarded to learners currently studying the New Zealand Diplomas in Architectural Technology, Construction Management and Quantity Surveying.

These scholarships come in the form of monetary awards to help recipients with costs associated with their study. This year’s recipients are Sonny Huynh, Ngapuhi Hauraki, Corbin Cottam, Rory Kynoch, Aaron Roff, Levi Wells, Manase Maama, George Mikkelsen, Josh Reddiex, Michael Katene, Connor Fryer (who also received the additional Team Architects Palmerston North Student Scholarship).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Michael Katene also received an additional award, the Team Architects Palmerston North Māori/Pasifika Scholarship. As a first year New Zealand Diploma in Architectural Technology ākonga, he is truly grateful.

“From my heart, I’m so humbled to receive this award. Architecture has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and now, I want to get into commercial architecture. I completed the New Zealand Certificate in Construction last year and had the opportunity to speak with Darren Shadbolt of Team Architects Palmerston North about the best path to take. These scholarships will provide me with the space to focus on my studies, as they will alleviate financial pressures.”

Danny Reilly, UCOL Executive Dean Engineering & Applied Technologies, says scholarships like these make a big difference in tradespeople's lives and really benefit the industry.

"UCOL is proud to be part of the Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarships for nine years now. Initiatives like this make it easier for tradespeople to upskill, which benefits them and their employers."

John Brooks, Freemasons Lodge Manawatu Kilwinning 47 Master, says his organisation is proud to provide opportunities for tradespeople to upskill.

"Supporting and encouraging people into education opportunities is one part of the charitable foundation of Freemasonry. It's great to be able to support our tradespeople who want to take their careers to the next level. We hope these scholarships help the recipients get better at what they do and lead them to further opportunities.

Campbell Findlay, Master Builders Manawatū Vice President, says sponsoring these scholarships fit the organisation's ethos of supporting and growing the construction industry.

"The value of supporting initiatives like this is three-fold; individuals gain job satisfaction as they continue to develop their skills, clients get a better product and service, and our industry benefits as a whole – each builder in the industry is a key player in what our future can look like. The recipients of the Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarships will enhance their future job prospects and build enduring and successful careers. I wish them every success.”

About UCOL:

UCOL inspires ākonga (learners), businesses, and communities to succeed. We are a business division of Te Pūkenga – a strong, unified vocational education system that makes collaboration easier. UCOL is an educational institution with a history dating back to 1892 and has campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua.

© Scoop Media

