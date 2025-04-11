Celebrations As EIT Hawke's Bay Students Graduate

Hawke's Bay graduation parade (Photo/Supplied)

There was a strong sense of celebration in Napier today as 300 EIT students marked the end of their study journey.

Two ceremonies were held at the Napier Municipal Theatre today (April 11), with whānau, friends and supporters gathering to mark the occasion. In total, EIT awarded 2,241 diplomas, degrees and postgraduate qualifications to Hawke’s Bay-based learners who finished their studies last year.

The morning ceremony recognised graduates from the Centre for Veterinary Nursing, IDEAschool, Te Ūranga Waka, and the Schools of Education and Social Sciences, Primary Industries, Tourism and Hospitality, Trades and Technology, and Viticulture and Wine Science.

A graduation parade through Napier’s city centre followed, with students, staff, and supporters cheered on by the community.

(Photo/Supplied)

In the afternoon, students from the Schools of Business, Computing, Health and Sport Science, and Nursing were celebrated.

Valedictorians Elijah Rogers and Kayla Hughes delivered heartfelt speeches reflecting on their time at EIT. Olympian Nigel Avery was the special guest speaker, and Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd was also in attendance.

EIT Interim Operations Lead Glen Harkness congratulated all those who graduated.

“It’s always a proud moment to see our students cross the stage. Graduation is the result of hard work, focus, and a real commitment to learning. Each of our graduates can feel proud of what they’ve achieved.”

He also acknowledged the role of EIT staff.

(Photo/Supplied)

“Our lecturers and tutors are passionate about supporting student success. These ceremonies are a reflection of their dedication and the high-quality programmes we continue to offer across the board. We have no doubt that these graduates’ futures look bright.”

Graduation ceremonies were also held in March for EIT’s Tairāwhiti and Auckland students.

