Statement from the Chancellor, Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland

Speculation that the University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dawn Freshwater, was asked to step down from her role is totally incorrect.

The University Council fully supports our Vice-Chancellor and did all it could to persuade her to stay with the University. She has our full confidence.

Her strategic leadership and vision has guided and strengthened our University for the past half decade.

Professor Freshwater has the full support of Council to continue leading the University until the agreed handover. She has worked tirelessly in the face of extraordinary times for the tertiary education sector and will leave the University in a position of strength.

Cecilia Tarrant

Chancellor

